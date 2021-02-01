Poll: 80% of Thais concerned about Covid-19 vaccine side effects | The Thaiger

Most Thais are concerned about potential side effects from Covid-19 vaccines, but many still want to get vaccinated once there’s more information about possible side effects, according to a recent survey.

In a poll by the Suan Dusit University, 1,570 Thais from January 22 to 29 were asked questions regarding coronavirus vaccines.

More than 80% are worried about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.

65% to be vaccinated once there’s more information about potential side effects.

88% of people are confident that the vaccine will protect them against the virus.

83% of them say they’ll still take precautions after getting vaccinated.

27% of them say they have heard of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

52.55% say they know of the AstraZeneca vaccine (Thailand plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine in its mass immunisation campaign.)

The poll shows that most Thai people are informed about the Covid-19 and keep up to date on the information regarding the vaccines, according to Witthawat Rattanathavorn, of the Science and Technology Faculty at Suan Dusit University. He says all related agencies should provide the public with accurate and necessary information about the vaccines.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.