Poll: 80% of Thais concerned about Covid-19 vaccine side effects | The Thaiger

Thailand
Poll: 80% of Thais concerned about Covid-19 vaccine side effects
Most Thais are concerned about potential side effects from Covid-19 vaccines, but many still want to get vaccinated once there’s more information about possible side effects, according to a recent survey.
In a poll by the Suan Dusit University, 1,570 Thais from January 22 to 29 were asked questions regarding coronavirus vaccines.
- More than 80% are worried about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.
- 65% to be vaccinated once there’s more information about potential side effects.
- 88% of people are confident that the vaccine will protect them against the virus.
- 83% of them say they’ll still take precautions after getting vaccinated.
- 27% of them say they have heard of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
- 52.55% say they know of the AstraZeneca vaccine (Thailand plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine in its mass immunisation campaign.)
The poll shows that most Thai people are informed about the Covid-19 and keep up to date on the information regarding the vaccines, according to Witthawat Rattanathavorn, of the Science and Technology Faculty at Suan Dusit University. He says all related agencies should provide the public with accurate and necessary information about the vaccines.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
Bangkok officials say 3 venues were ordered to temporarily close for allegedly violating Covid-19 control regulations, including Insanity Nightclub which will remain shutdown for the next 5 years.
The Insanity Nightclub on Sukhumvit Soi 11 was raided in December and 150 people were arrested after reports that the club was selling baraku and operating without a permit. Police also say the club also did not follow coronavirus prevention measures.
With a new wave of Covid-19 infections leading to tighter disease control measures, health officials from the Department of Disease Control inspected various restaurants and entertainment venues around Bangkok. They found that some still serve alcohol, allow customers to smoke inside and remain open after curfew hours.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced the 3 venues that allegedly violated Covid-19 control regulations over the past 2 months…
- Taj Cafe, Soi Sukhumvit 3, also known as Soi Nana Nua in Wattana district: The café was closed for 14 days from January 17-30 for allegedly violating rules on curfew hours, the limit on the number of customers and not abiding by disease control measures.
- Insanity, Soi Sukhumvit 11 or Soi Chaiyot in Wattana district: The venue was ordered to close for 5 years and food vendor license was revoked for violating curfew hours, a number of customers, failure of preventive measures, and serving alcoholic drinks.
- Raan Nung Tor on Suwinthawong Road, Minburi district: The restaurant was ordered to shut for 14 days from January 25 to February 7. They were accused of serving alcohol drinks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | DDC
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Visa extensions in Thailand for stranded tourists, February 2021 | VIDEO
Stranded foreign tourists, either genuinely stuck in Thailand since April 2020, or stuck here by choice, are able to stay in Thailand until May 30.
The order from the immigration department empowers local officers to grant a 60 day visa extensions from January 29 up to May 30.
The order coincides with the world’s Covid-19 situation getting worse and more countries sealing up their borders.
The order allows for a further 60 day extension for people on a tourist visa beyond January 29 when the previous order expired.
Immigration officials have explained the reason for the latest extension is the “ongoing pandemic which has seen many European countries close their borders to non-European Union air traffic.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Changes to Thai provincial Covid zones – what’s re-opening today?
There are quite a few changes coming into effect today around many of the Thai provinces. Some types of businesses will be re-opening and some restrictions are being lifted. The new measures go into effect TODAY. Here is a list from the National News Bureau of Thailand…
Maximum control (Dark Red):Samut Sakhon
The following locations will remain closed:
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues
- Boxing training camps, indoor gyms and fitness centres
- Amulet shops- Spa, massage outlets and similar establishments
- Schools, educational institutions and tutorial schools
- Amusement parks, playgrounds
- Gaming arcades
- Internet cafes
- Exhibitions, meeting halls and other gathering venues
- Bus terminals
The following locations can continue operating under strict preventive measures:
- Flea markets (social distancing measures must be in place and customers limited)
- Restaurants can operate until 9pm but are not allowed to serve alcohol
- Malls and department stores can open until 9pm
- Child and elderly care centres can only open for permanent residents
- Hotels and temporary accommodations must use a tracking system to check on the number of people entering and exiting
High control (Light Red):Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues remain closed for in-house service, but takeaways are allowed
- Restaurants can serve until 11pm but no alcoholic drinks are allowed (people can take alcoholic drinks home)
- Schools, educational institutes and tutorials can open provided classes are kept small
- Seminars, banquets or catered events can be held with no more than 100 participants. No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open, but no activities or promotions that bring many people together are allowed.
- Convention halls or exhibitions can open provided all preventive measures are followed
- Migrant workers must limit their movements, use the MorChana tracking app and seek permission from health officers for inter-provincial travel
- Massage shop and spa can open but customers limited
- Gyms, fitness centres, boxing camps can open and hold matches but without an audience
Medium control (Orange):Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chai Nat, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachinburi, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and entertainment venues can operate provided customer numbers are limited. Alcohol can be served until 11pm and live music allowed provided nobody dances
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practices until 11pm
- Seminars, banquets and catered events can be held with no more than 300 participants
- No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.- School, education institute, or tutorial school can open but classes must be kept small
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as normal, provided no promotions bringing together people are held
- Conventions or exhibitions allowed provided all preventive measures are in place
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can hold competitions with a limited audience
High surveillance (Yellow): Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchabun, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Surat Thani and Uthai Thani
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and other entertainment venues can open and serve alcohol until midnight. Customers must be limited
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practice until midnight
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as per normal but no activities bringing people together allowed
- People travelling from high-risk areas will be screened
- Massage parlours, massage outlets and spas can open as per normal
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can open and competitions can be held with a limited audience.
The rest of the provinces have been marked green, or under surveillance, can allow entertainment venues, including pubs, bars and karaoke, to open providing operators follow preventive measures.
These provinces are also required to screen people entering the province.
The CCSA’s Dr Taweesin said that though the virus situation in many provinces is improving, people still need to maintain good hygiene practices, at least until the virus becomes a regular disease that health authorities can handle.
The new measures go into effect TODAY.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stocks
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
Poll: 80% of Thais concerned about Covid-19 vaccine side effects
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
Visa extensions in Thailand for stranded tourists, February 2021 | VIDEO
Myanmar’s military takes control, politicians arrested
5 police officers injured in suspected insurgent bomb explosion
Thai court orders opposition leader to take down videos criticising Covid-19 vaccine plan
Changes to Thai provincial Covid zones – what’s re-opening today?
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi arrested and detained, NLD spokesman
Britain to apply for membership with Asia Pacific free trading bloc
Sunday’s Covid-19 report for Thailand, 829 new infections
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
Railway union rejects plans to close the Hua Lamphong Station which is set to be closed in November
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business1 day ago
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
- Bangkok4 days ago
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
- Bangkok1 day ago
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
- Economy3 days ago
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
- Koh Samui3 days ago
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
- Business3 days ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Glenn
Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:38 pm
Thank you Som-O for a reasonably non-bias article !
I have to comment on the poll individual points;
– More than 80% are worried about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.
THEY SURE SHOULD BE WORRIED!
– 65% to be vaccinated once there’s more information about potential side effects.
ODD QUESTION. IF SIDE EFFECT INCLUDED ONE OR MORE SEVERE REACTIONS, WILL THOSE 65% STILL WANT TO BE JABBED?
– 88% of people are confident that the vaccine will protect them against the virus.
88% OF PEOPLE ARE IGNORANT. THE PHARMA COMPANIES EXPLICITLY STATE THE VAX WILL NOT PREVENT CATCHING OR TRANSMITTING CV. WHY GET SHOT?
– 83% of them say they’ll still take precautions after getting vaccinated.
AH, THE FACE DIAPERS (that don’t protect from any virus transmission as per the mfgrs)
– 27% of them say they have heard of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
SOOOOO, 73% WILLING TO GET SHOT WITH… ANYTHING?
– 52.55% say they know of the AstraZeneca vaccine (Thailand plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine in its mass immunization campaign.)
DO THEY KNOW IT AFFECTS HUMAN DNA, HAS BEEN RUSHED TO MARKET, HAS NEVER BEEN TESTED ON HUMANS? DO THEY KNOW IT WILL NOT PREVENT CATCHING OR TRANSMITTING CV?
Jason
Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:40 pm
Their is a strange irony in this. First, you scare monger the population into submission about the virus and then wonder why they are afraid to take the vaccine! The Thai Government has a lot of work to do to now convince people that vaccines are the only way to restore confidence.
Toby Andrews
Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:53 pm
They are a very timid people, first they accept all the bans the government impose on them, and now they are afraid of the vaccine!