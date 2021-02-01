Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
Thailand tourism officials are shooting for a goal of 5 million international arrivals this year. That may sound like a lot, but it’s half of the original forecast predicted for this year before the new wave of Covid-19 infections and a far cry from the roughly 40 million visitors welcomed to Thailand in 2019.
Tourism and sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says Thailand needs to gain confidence between China, India and Malaysia to make sure tourists feel comfortable visiting Thailand. Tourists from China, India and Malaysia made up 40% of the 39.8 million arrivals in 2019.
“If we can attract 5 million tourists this year under the current circumstances, that would be a success… The number of travellers from long-haul destinations would be insufficient to reach the goal of 10 million arrivals.”
The Public Health Ministry is working on a Covid-19 “vaccine passport” which would be on a smartphone application or a smart card. Phiphat says that once the scheme is ready, tourists with the vaccine passport will be able to enter Thailand.
With Thailand’s mass Covid-19 immunisation plan expected to start within the next month, Phiphat says the ministry plans to talk with the prime minister and the Public Health about including tourism workers in the first round of vaccinations.
The first group to be vaccinated are frontline health care workers and people over 60 who live in areas classified as the highest risk of infection. Phiphat says people who work in the tourism industry should also be included in the first priority group. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is also urging the prime minister to allocate 5 million doses to cover 2.5 million people in the tourism industry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Visa extensions in Thailand for stranded tourists, February 2021 | VIDEO
Stranded foreign tourists, either genuinely stuck in Thailand since April 2020, or stuck here by choice, are able to stay in Thailand until May 30.
The order from the immigration department empowers local officers to grant a 60 day visa extensions from January 29 up to May 30.
The order coincides with the world’s Covid-19 situation getting worse and more countries sealing up their borders.
The order allows for a further 60 day extension for people on a tourist visa beyond January 29 when the previous order expired.
Immigration officials have explained the reason for the latest extension is the “ongoing pandemic which has seen many European countries close their borders to non-European Union air traffic.”
Insurgency
5 police officers injured in suspected insurgent bomb explosion
5 police officers were injured in a bomb explosion in Narathiwat, a predominantly Muslim province bordering Malaysia that has been plagued with violence related to the religious separatist insurgency.
Officers were on their way to investigate a fire at a cell tower in the Si Sakhon district when a bomb planted under the road exploded, injuring 5 officers and damaging their pickup truck. The officers were sent to the Si Sakhon Hospital and are now in stable condition.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team investigated the site. They say the bomb was planted under the road and wired to a 25 kilogram liquefied petroleum gas cylinder. Narathiwat deputy police chief Suthon Sukwiset says he suspects the bomb was ignited using a radio signal.
“The bombing could be a coordinated attack on officials planned by an unknown group of insurgents… Earlier that morning, an unknown suspect had set fire to a cell tower using motorcycle’s tyres as fuel, probably in an attempt to lure officials into the bomb trap.”
Threats were made to Buddhists and soldiers in the area and 2 cell phone towers for True and Dtac were set on fire before the explosion yesterday morning. A cloth banner was hung from a bridge in the Si Sakhon district which read “Buddhist Thais are not allowed to hunt in this area for Muslims to make their living.” In another threat, “Soldiers get out” was spray painted on the road between Si Sakhon and Chanae districts.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai court orders opposition leader to take down videos criticising Covid-19 vaccine plan
Thailand’s Criminal Court is ordering one of the government’s biggest critics to take down videos on YouTube and Facebook where he says the government’s Covid-19 vaccine plan lacks transparency and unfairly favours a company owned by HM the King.
The government is also accusing Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, founder of the Progressive Movement, of violating the draconian lèse majesté law which carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for insulting the Thai Monarchy.
The company Siam Bioscience, set to locally manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine for distribution across Southeast Asia, is owned by HM the King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The company received a 600 million baht subsidy for the operation and plans to deliver the first batch of 61 million doses by June.
Siam Bioscience lacks experience in manufacturing vaccines, according to Thanathorn. In videos on YouTube and Facebook, he calls out PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, saying the government has not been open in its decision to choose Siam Bioscience to produce the vaccine locally.
Thanathorn’s statements could breach national security, according to the Digital Ministry. But Thanathorn says the videos are legal. He and others in the Progressive Movement urged YouTube and Facebook to keep the videos up to allow freedom of speech.
Thanathorn was also the leader of the now-disbanded Future Forward Party. He’s banned from politics for 10 years over loans he made to the party.
SOURCE: Reuters
Nipral
Monday, February 1, 2021 at 1:26 pm
“That may sound like a lot….” You bet !!!!!!!
One can always dream, it’s not taxable !