Smuggler killed in Chiang Mai clash, 200k meth pills seized

Special unit encountered armed suspects who opened fire during escape

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
29 minutes ago
Last Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
88
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Chiang Mai’s Fang district, a confrontation between an army patrol and armed drug traffickers resulted in the death of a smuggler and the seizure of 200,000 methamphetamine pills and 20 kilogrammes of opium. The incident occurred early yesterday morning in the northern border province.

The Chaiyanuparp special unit from the Pha Muang task force encountered four to five armed suspects in the forested area of Ban Yom Ban Kluai village, located in Mon Pin subdistrict, at approximately 12.35am yesterday, June 5. The men, each carrying a rucksack, were asked by the soldiers to surrender their bags and weapons. However, instead of complying, they opened fire while attempting to escape, prompting the troops to return fire. This exchange lasted around five minutes.

Following the gunfire, additional army teams were dispatched to secure the site until yesterday morning. During the clearance operation, three rucksacks containing 200,000 meth pills and 20.8kg of raw opium were discovered. One member of the smuggling group was found dead at the scene.

Colonel Maitree Srisantia, the chief of staff of the Pha Muang task force, and Colonel Thanaphat Saengnak, deputy commander of the Chaiyanuparp special unit, led a team to inspect the site yesterday. The confiscated drugs have been handed over to local police for further investigation and legal action, reported Bangkok Post.

Since October 1 last year, security forces have disrupted 284 drug trafficking attempts, arresting 299 suspects and seizing substantial amounts of illegal drugs. These include 112.65 million meth pills, 145 kilogrammes of heroin, 8,062 kilogrammes of crystal meth, 42.9 kilogrammes of opium, and 695 kilogrammes of ketamine.

The Pha Muang task force reported 40 clashes between security forces and drug trafficking groups, with 16 smugglers killed during these encounters.

An army patrol showcased the rucksacks containing 200,000 meth pills and 20.8 kilogrammes of raw opium after the clash with drug smugglers in Fang district, Chiang Mai, in the early hours of yesterday.

Chiang Mai News
Crime News
Thailand News
Puntid Tantivangphaisal
88

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

