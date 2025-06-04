Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons

Concern grows as island youth gangs stir fear with viral social media stunts

Bob Scott
1 hour ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons
Picture courtesy of Phuket News

A cocky Burmese teen has landed himself in hot water after posing with machetes and a toy gun for Facebook clout, sparking public outcry and prompting a swift police response in Phuket’s Cherng Talay area.

The images, which surfaced on social media with the caption, “So arrogant! ‘Phuket’ Myanmar teenager gang in the Cherng Talay area showing off guns and machetes on social media, locals complain! Asking officers to investigate,” set alarm bells ringing for both locals and law enforcement.

In one of the shots, the young lads flash weapons and hand signs, an act seen by many as an open taunt to police officers.

Cherng Talay police launched a rapid probe and on June 2, officers tracked down and arrested one of the teens pictured. The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Anurak Klangnarong, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Wachira Ammarin and Pol. Lt. Chanasin Prateep Na Thalang.

The suspect was picked up at a worker camp in Baan Ya, Srisoonthorn. When confronted with the viral images, the teenager admitted he was in them and pointed out the others as Burmese nationals he barely knew.

He told police the gun was just a toy air pistol and the machetes were cheap flea market finds. Still, cops weren’t amused, the weapons were seized and he was labelled a “high-risk individual.”

Pictures of the Burmese teenager flipping a finger and captured by police, courtesy of Phuket News

Officers later escorted the teen back to the spot where the photos were taken to verify details. While no further arrests have yet been confirmed, police have warned that the investigation is ongoing, reported Phuket News.

Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

The incident follows another alarming moment just days earlier when a gang of young men was caught on video firing handguns into the night sky at Surin Beach. The 21-second clip, which went viral under the hashtag #ThisIsPhuket, left locals and tourists stunned.

The same group is rumoured to be linked to a previous shooting incident at a local cannabis shop, adding to growing fears that Phuket’s rising youth gang culture is spiralling out of control.

Police say they remain committed to ensuring safety for all residents and visitors and are urging the public not to glorify or share dangerous content that fuels copycat antics.

Bob Scott
1 hour ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News.

