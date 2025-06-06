Thailand secures 12 Saab Gripen jets in 60 billion baht deal

RTAF commander announces acquisition to replace ageing F-16 jets by 2035

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has confirmed its plan to acquire 12 Saab Gripen E and F fighter jets from Sweden, in a deal valued at 60 billion baht. The initial delivery is expected by 2029.

Commander of the RTAF, Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul, announced yesterday, June 5, that the acquisition aims to replace Thailand’s ageing fleet of F-16 jets, set to be gradually retired between 2028 and 2035 after 37 years of service.

The ageing fleet’s replacement is crucial to maintaining the country’s air defence capabilities, prompting the air force to initiate this procurement project. After evaluating 20 aircraft models, the RTAF found that the Saab Gripen E and F best fulfilled its operational needs, with the total procurement cost estimated at 60 billion baht.

The purchase will be conducted through a government-to-government agreement with Sweden, spanning 10 years and divided into three phases. The first phase includes the delivery of four jets, costing 19.5 billion baht, by 2029.

The project is aligned with the RTAF’s strategic goal of creating a modern, efficient air force. Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee emphasised that the acquisition is an investment in national security and long-term air sovereignty.

The Gripen E and F jets are equipped with advanced features like active electronically scanned array radar, sophisticated electronic warfare systems, and Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles, crucial for future air combat scenarios.

Moreover, Sweden has committed to a comprehensive defence offset package valued at over 100 billion baht, equivalent to 154% of the project’s value. This package includes technology transfers such as the Tactical Data Link, human resource development, support for the local defence industry, and educational and research partnerships.

The RTAF plans to finalise the contract with the Swedish government by August, with simultaneous initiation of training programmes for pilots and maintenance crews to ensure readiness upon delivery of the Gripen E and F jets, reported Bangkok Post.

Air Vice Marshal Poonsak Piyarat, director of the Policy and Planning Office of the RTAF, stated that the jet purchase proposal will be submitted to the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters in early June, followed by submission to the Ministry of Defence by mid-June.

