Car flips on Pattaya highway; driver, passengers escape injuries

A car crash on Highway 36 in Pattaya left several people injured after a sedan overturned late yesterday.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation’s rescue centre received a call at 8.10pm yesterday, June 5, reporting the accident, and rescue teams rushed to the scene. The incident occurred near the intersection with Highway 331, heading towards Sattahip, in the Pong subdistrict.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a bronze Toyota Altis flipped upside down on the roadside. The driver, identified as 41 year old Thanamet Hirunpatcharannon, had suffered only minor abrasions. Several other Thai male passengers were also in the car and sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, none of the injuries were serious enough to require hospital treatment, although rescue teams provided initial first aid at the scene.

Thanamet explained that he was driving to pick up friends when the accident occurred. As he navigated a curve, the car skidded on sand that had accumulated on the road. Losing control, the vehicle flipped over, landing on its roof. The shock of the crash caused the passengers to be shaken, but miraculously, all of them managed to escape serious harm.

The road, which is known for its winding curves and occasional slippery spots, has seen several accidents in the past. This particular stretch of Highway 36 is frequently used by both locals and tourists travelling toward Sattahip. The combination of loose sand on the road and speed made it difficult for the driver to regain control, leading to the vehicle’s unfortunate rollover, reported The Pattaya News.

The Sawang Boriboon Foundation’s rescue volunteers acted quickly, but all involved in the accident opted to forgo hospital treatment after receiving first aid. Officials have since cleared the wreckage from the scene, ensuring that traffic could continue flowing smoothly.

