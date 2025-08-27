Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt

Tourists love the geese but algae and critics say they’re not solving the problem

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
53 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Citylife Chiang Mai Facebook

Chiang Mai’s bold plan to clean its polluted moat with a flock of geese is ruffling feathers. What was meant to be a natural solution to green algae and water pollution has turned into a feathery fiasco, complete with photo-happy tourists, escaped birds, and zero results.

Since August 21, Chiang Mai Municipality has been trialling a flock of 10 geese in the southern moat near Chiang Mai Gate. The feathered recruits were released on a one-week mission to clean up water pollution by feeding on aquatic weeds such as water hyacinth and plankton.

The geese became instant social media stars, drawing crowds of onlookers snapping selfies and videos along the moat’s banks. Over the weekend, hundreds gathered to catch a glimpse of the birds paddling around their new home.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

But there’s a catch: the geese may not be eating the right stuff. While water hyacinth is mostly gone, green algae continues to choke over 1.5 kilometres of the southern moat, particularly between Ku Heung and Ka Tam Junctions. Experts say the algae isn’t part of the geese’s diet and is being fuelled by wastewater runoff from detergents and dishwashing liquids.

Critics argue that releasing geese is more show than a solution.

“The real fix should be better wastewater treatment from markets and residential areas, not relying on geese,” said Teerawuth Kaewfong, a politician from the People’s Party who ran against Mayor Assanee Buraupakorn.

There are also concerns that geese droppings could worsen water quality and that the birds may pose safety risks after briefly halting traffic when they wandered off by evening. The mayor promised a larger, safer enclosure and said the geese would adapt to their new surroundings soon.

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

City officials have yet to disclose where the birds came from, but confirmed that if the trial is deemed a success, more geese could be added to the moat in the coming months, reported Pattaya Mail, Bangkok Post, and Channel 7 News.

While the verdict on their cleaning skills remains murky, the geese have certainly become Chiang Mai’s fluffiest new influencers.

