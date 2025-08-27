Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity

Family of identity theft victim demands justice amid embezzlement probe

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin16 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
63 2 minutes read
Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

An ex-abbot of Phra Bat Nampu Temple admitted to stealing the identity of a friend in order to avoid military conscription and work illegally in Malaysia, falsely claiming to be a designer of the Petronas Twin Towers.

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the former abbot of Phra Bat Nampu, Kriangkrai “George” Phetkaew, who had been posing as Alongkot Ponmuk, along with a spiritual medium, Sakesan “Bee” Subsuebsakun, yesterday, August 26, in connection with alleged embezzlement of donations.

In addition to the donation scandal, a Channel 3 news team uncovered evidence that the ex-abbot had stolen the identity of a man named Alongkot Ponmuk. The victim’s identification number was also used in all of the financial transactions carried out by the former abbot.

The media had previously suspected Kriangkrai of using the stolen identity to evade compulsory military service, but this awaited confirmation from both officials and the former abbot himself.

During questioning yesterday, the ex-abbot denied misappropriating donations intended for AIDS patients, insisting that he had sufficient evidence to prove his innocence. However, he admitted to identity theft, claiming that Alongkot had been a close friend of his in Khon Kaen.

Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot identity theft
Phra Bat Nampu, ex-abbot, in a ceremony to leave his monkhood after the arrest. | Photo via ThaiRath

According to the ex-abbot, he was born Kriangkrai “George” Phetkaew in Khon Kaen province in 1960. He studied at Kaen Nakhon Wittayalai School and later attempted, unsuccessfully, to obtain a vocational certificate from Ban Krang Agricultural Vocational School.

He stated that he was called up for military conscription in 1981 but failed to report for duty. Instead, he crossed the border illegally into Malaysia, where he claimed to have been involved in designing the Petronas Twin Towers.

Related Articles

He explained that he returned to Thailand in 1986 with a group of Buddhist pilgrims and entered the monkhood on March 1 that year. After moving from Lam Narai Temple to Phra Bat Nampu Temple, he assumed the identity of Alongkot Ponmuk to avoid punishment for evading conscription.

Ex-abbot admits stealing friend's identity
Photo via ThaiRath

Alongkot’s son publicly stated that he never knew the ex-abbot personally and that his family had no involvement in the donation campaigns or alleged fraud. He has since filed a complaint against the former abbot for creating and using counterfeit documents.

ThaiRath reported today, August 27, that the spiritual medium, Bee, also denied all allegations. Both suspects were taken to a detention room at the CIB office at around 3am after being questioned for more than 24 hours. They both reportedly refused to speak to the media and appeared exhausted.

Latest Thailand News
Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani

2 minutes ago
Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt

2 minutes ago
Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity

16 minutes ago
Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

31 minutes ago
Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life

32 minutes ago
Landslide in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

1 hour ago
Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

1 hour ago
Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

2 hours ago
Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner | Thaiger Thailand News

Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner

17 hours ago
Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints

17 hours ago
Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan

17 hours ago
The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang | Thaiger Thailand Travel

The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang

17 hours ago
Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash

17 hours ago
Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis

18 hours ago
Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok | Thaiger Phuket News

Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok

18 hours ago
Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers | Thaiger Thailand News

Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers

19 hours ago
Doja Cat returns, debuts with new single, &#8216;Jealous Type&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Doja Cat returns, debuts with new single, ‘Jealous Type’

19 hours ago
Indian cooks busted for illegal work on Phuket luxury boat | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian cooks busted for illegal work on Phuket luxury boat

19 hours ago
Psychiatric patient causes chaos with machete rampage | Thaiger Crime News

Psychiatric patient causes chaos with machete rampage

19 hours ago
Thais hooked on AI holidays as 98% trust tech to plan trips | Thaiger Technology News

Thais hooked on AI holidays as 98% trust tech to plan trips

19 hours ago
Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck

19 hours ago
Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden

20 hours ago
Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket

20 hours ago
Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition

20 hours ago
Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail | Thaiger Cannabis News

Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin16 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
63 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x