Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani

The public health ministry, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Consumer Protection Police Division, conducted a raid on a supermarket near a university on Phahonyothin Road, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, yesterday, August 26. The operation followed student complaints about products lacking FDA approval, raising safety concerns.

The inspection revealed a single glass-encased stall selling various imported Chinese food products, including milk beverages, eggs, minced meat, and snacks, none of which had FDA approval. Almost all items in the store were seized for further examination.

Chaichana Dechdecho, deputy minister of public health, stated that the raid followed student reports highlighting that nearly 100% of the supermarket’s products lacked FDA certification.

Concerns were raised about items like pickled bamboo shoots, potentially hazardous noodles, and rice products with unverified meat content, which could pose health risks. Another alarming discovery was children’s milk bottles containing an unidentifiable powder, posing severe risks to infants.

According to the Pathum Thani Public Health Office, the supermarket had been inspected three times. Selling products without FDA approval carries a fine of 30,000 baht (US$920), and lacking an import license can result in a prison sentence of up to three years.

Violating the Food and Drug Act, Section 53, can also lead to imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 30,000 baht. Following the raid, the police impounded all products and initiated legal action against those involved.

Chaichana mentioned that a woman applied for store registration, but the actual owner is Chinese, indicating a nominee system where Thais register businesses for Chinese nationals. This involved monetary transactions being processed through Thai accounts while funds ultimately reached the Chinese owner.

Officials will collaborate with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to investigate possible connections to drug trafficking. Future proactive inspections by the ministry will involve the Department of Business Development, given that many registered individuals appear to be nominees.

If the store reopens, officials plan to conduct another raid. The estimated damage from the seized goods is between 2 and 3 million baht (US$61,540 to 92,310), reported KhaoSod.