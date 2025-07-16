Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears

Residents of Nong Prue subdistrict in Chon Buri expressed their concerns about the suspected illegal wastewater discharge into Mabprachan Reservoir, an essential water source for locals.

The issue emerged yesterday, July 15, near the reservoir’s exercise area, opposite a popular restaurant near the Hot Two Point intersection on Phonpraphanimit Road 34.

Upon receiving the complaints, reporters visited the location and noticed a drainage pipe discharging water into the reservoir.

At the pipe’s outlet, notable amounts of oil and grease were observed on the water’s surface, accompanied by an unpleasant smell, which strongly suggested wastewater contamination.

It is suspected that this grease might be originating from nearby restaurants, which could be releasing untreated wastewater into the public water supply through the pipe.

Residents voiced their worries that, if left unresolved, this issue could deteriorate the water quality in Mabprachan Reservoir, posing potential risks to the environment and public health, reported The Pattaya News.

The community is urgently appealing to relevant officials to identify the source of the wastewater, take immediate corrective action, and prevent any further contamination of public water resources.

In similar news, in Chachoengsao province, concerns have been raised over the illegal burial of over 1,000 litres of industrial waste discovered in 2022, with no legal action taken since. The Ministry of Industry pledged to launch a retrospective investigation into the incident.

On June 22, the EARTH Foundation revealed the presence of this liquid industrial waste at an unauthorised dumping site in Mueang 11, Hua Samrong subdistrict, Plaeng Yao district.

Despite officials detecting the contamination last year, no cleanup or prosecution has been carried out. Dr Manaswee Hengsuwan, a geologist from the Department of Groundwater Resources, described how machinery recently uncovered black liquid seeping from the soil at the location.

On June 21, the Department of Groundwater Resources began digging a well on private property to monitor pollution linked to illegal waste dumping and nearby factories.

