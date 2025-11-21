Thailand pawn giant cashes in on gold boom, loans soar

Photo of Suthee Panaworn (left) and Sittiwit Tangthanakiat (centre) courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s leading pawn shop chain, Easy Money, is expecting its highest loan growth in two decades, fuelled by surging gold prices and a wave of young entrepreneurs seeking short-term financing.

“Loan demand is booming like we haven’t seen in 20 years,” said Easy Money Group chairperson Sittiwit Tangthanakiat.

The company reported outstanding loans of 27 billion baht for the first 10 months of the year and forecasts that figure to hit 29 to 30 billion baht by December, a year-on-year surge of around 30%.

The gold rally has sparked a surge in customers pawning jewellery, driving record activity in the company’s gold-pawn division.

“In today’s market, gold is not just a luxury — it’s liquidity.”

Sittiwit highlighted that young Thai freelancers and online vendors are increasingly using pawn services for working capital to stock inventory or make short-term investments.

Photo of Sittiwit courtesy of Spring News

This trend has repositioned Easy Money as more than just a lender of last resort.

“We’re helping clients unlock value from their assets and take bigger steps in business.”

For many small business owners, especially those without collateral or credit histories, traditional banks remain out of reach. Pawn shops offer an accessible bridge, and Easy Money claims its services often act as a stepping stone to formal finance.

“Our aim is to help people transition from the informal to the formal financial system. We’ve seen it happen again and again over 20 years.”

Photo courtesy of The Standard

Chief executive Suthee Panaworn added that the company plans to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand within the next three years to fund long-term growth.

Currently, Easy Money operates 98 branches across 33 provinces and serves around 700,000 customers via physical outlets and a digital platform.

Thailand’s pawn sector is expected to continue expanding in the next five to ten years, mirroring rising household wealth. Customers are typically asset-rich and income-generating, meaning redemption rates are high. Easy Money reports that 95% of pawned items are reclaimed.

Under Thai regulations, pawn contracts are capped at five years. Easy Money charges 1.25% monthly interest, with flexible terms designed to support repeat customers, according to Bangkok Post.

“Gold prices, the economy, and evolving customer habits are all in our favour. We’re growing with our customers, and that’s the best kind of growth.”

