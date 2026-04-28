Sawanu Travel showcases premium speed catamaran tours and service standards at Royal Phuket Marina
Sawanu Travel, a boat tour service provider in Phuket, hosted an exclusive Open House Trip under the concept “Elevating Thai Seas to Global Premium Standards,” aimed at showcasing premium marine tourism experiences in the Andaman Sea. The company said the initiative aligns with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) direction on sustainable tourism growth and positioning Thailand as a world-class destination.
Sawanu Travel said tourism demand is shifting towards quality leisure, wellness travel, relaxation and sustainability awareness as global travel recovers. In response, the company said it is focusing on premium marine tourism products designed to meet international expectations for comfort, safety and overall experience.
The open house trip was attended by Juthamas Prajaksin, deputy director of TAT Phuket Office, travel and lifestyle media representatives, and Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, Miss Universe Thailand 2021. Sawanu Travel said the event highlighted Andaman Sea scenery and premium travel experiences intended to reflect elegance and comfort.
Premium service experience
Sawanu Travel said its service includes:
- Hotel pick-up and drop-off in modern, clean vehicles
- Access to a premium lounge at Royal Phuket Marina
- Complimentary refreshments including porridge, sandwiches, fruit and beverages
- Restroom facilities
- Professional guides providing trip briefings and safety instructions
- Snacks and beverages are served throughout the journey
Safety standards
Sawanu Travel listed safety measures, including:
- Monthly drug testing for captains and crew
- Fully equipped safety gear, such as first aid kits and fire extinguishers
- Annual staff training to maintain service standards
The company said guests can also take part in water activities, including paddle boarding, clear kayaking and floating mats.
Service highlights
Sawanu Travel said highlights include a standardised and safe pier at Royal Phuket Marina, complimentary lounge access with snacks and drinks, professional guides and safety briefings, comfortable seating on a speed catamaran designed to avoid overcrowding, and hotel transfers covering all areas in Phuket.
Programmes
Sawanu Travel said it offers four signature programmes:
- Phi Phi – Khai Islands Programme, featuring water slides, paddle boards, clear kayaks and floating mats
- Phi Phi – Bamboo Island Programme, focused on relaxation in clear waters
- Phang Nga Bay – James Bond Island Programme, featuring limestone scenery, canoeing and Koh Tapu (James Bond Island)
- Similan Islands Programme, aimed at snorkelling, with Sail Rock highlighted
Additional programmes listed include Hong Island (Krabi), Four Islands tours and customisable routes, with private tours available.
Boat highlight
Sawanu Travel said its Kelly Speed Catamaran is designed for comfort and stability, reducing seasickness compared with traditional speedboats. Features include spacious seating, large windows, a rooftop deck for views and photography, and two onboard restrooms.
Pricing
The company said packages start from 3,600 baht, covering destinations including Phi Phi Islands, Khai Islands, Bamboo Island, Phang Nga Bay (James Bond Island) and the Similan Islands.
Event activities and itinerary
Sawanu Travel said the open house programme included traditional Thai dance performances, Phuket local snacks and refreshments, a cultural showcase featuring Baba-Yaya costumes, and welcome remarks by Sawanu Travel executives and TAT representatives.
The itinerary included Maya Bay, lunch at Phi Phi Island, a visit to Pileh Lagoon by long-tail boat, and a stop at Khai Island for refreshments. The day concluded with a Wine Experience & Networking Session, alongside activities including swimming, paddle boarding and jet skiing.
Press Release
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