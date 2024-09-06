Thai trade talks push for expanded ASEAN market access

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:08, 06 September 2024| Updated: 15:08, 06 September 2024
Thai trade talks push for expanded ASEAN market access
Thai representatives, led by Thatchayanpol Apimontechabutr, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations, recently participated in the 11th ATIGA Upgrade Negotiation Trade Negotiating Committee (ATIGA-TNC) meeting in Malaysia. The meeting, held over four days, aimed to accelerate negotiations for a comprehensive conclusion by the middle of next year.

The Thai Department of Trade Negotiations prioritises Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations as part of the government’s policy to expand trade opportunities and facilitate sustainable development. Together with Singapore, Thailand is pushing for the other eight ASEAN nations to further open their markets and enhance tariff benefits under ATIGA. Currently, ASEAN member countries exempt, on average, 98.6% of all goods from duties.

The meeting also addressed sustainable development policies. ASEAN members discussed recognising remanufactured goods, which have been processed to meet new product standards, as equivalent to new goods. This initiative aims to promote efficient and environmentally friendly use of materials.

Additionally, ASEAN is advocating for measures to support imports and exports during crises, focusing on preventing unnecessary import-export restrictions, enhancing transparency in implementing measures and improving trade facilitation during emergencies. However, these rules must still allow member countries enough policy space to manage and resolve domestic crises effectively.

Thailand is focusing on three key issues: ensuring remanufactured goods can replace new products without turning into electronic waste, benefiting from expanded market access, especially for major agricultural exports like fresh/chilled chicken, rice, and fruits, and promoting international trade during crises to alleviate hardships and economic impacts, reported KhaoSod.

ASEAN plans to hold the 12th ATIGA-TNC meeting in the Philippines from October 14 to 17.

In related news, Thailand and African nations should enhance bilateral trade, investment, and academic exchanges to foster stronger ties and expand business prospects, according to Kenyan ambassador to Thailand, Kiptiness Lindsay Kimwole.

Speaking at a press conference on August 28, Kimwole, who also serves as the dean of the African Ambassadors’ Group, advocated for increased Thai investment in Africa.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

