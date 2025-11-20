Thailand ‘Fast Pass’ to unlock stalled investment billions

Finance officials plan to present a new scheme to the economic Cabinet to fast-track approved investment projects and boost Thailand’s stalled capital flow.

Thailand’s Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas will pitch the ambitious Thailand Fast Pass initiative to the economic Cabinet on Monday, November 24, aiming to cut red tape and expedite major domestic investment projects. The new scheme targets businesses already holding investment promotion certificates, enabling them to jump-start operations more efficiently.

Speaking at the FTI Outlook 2026 seminar yesterday, November 19, Ekniti outlined his vision for Thailand’s Economic Transformation, pointing to a sharp 94% year-on-year surge in investment promotion applications during the first nine months of the year. Totalling 1.3 trillion baht, the applications span high-growth sectors such as food processing, electronics, data centres, electric vehicles (EV), wellness, automation, and advanced medical services.

Despite these approvals, only 470 billion baht is expected to be mobilised this year due to delays in domestic administrative processes. The proposed Fast Pass initiative aims to unlock a further 300 billion baht in capital expenditure by streamlining regulatory procedures and accelerating the realisation of approved investments.

“We already have massive commitments, but it’s time we ensure those plans turn into real action. Fast Pass will ensure approved investors don’t get stuck in the slow lane.”

Human capital and technology are two key pillars in the government’s economic strategy. In a push to modernise the workforce, the state will work alongside private-sector firms to tailor upskilling programmes that meet industry demands. Through the Khon La Khrueng co-payment scheme and the competitiveness enhancement fund, the government will fully cover the cost of training for 100,000 workers within four months.

On the tech front, Ekniti emphasised the use of investment tools such as public–private partnerships (PPPs) and the Thailand Infrastructure Fund to roll out major infrastructure projects without overburdening the national budget, reported Bangkok Post.

The Fast Pass programme, expected to be approved early next week, could be a game-changer for unlocking Thailand’s stalled investment pipeline and boosting competitiveness as the country adapts to global economic shifts.

The Finance Ministry is banking on speed, efficiency, and collaboration to usher in the next wave of economic growth.