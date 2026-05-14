Anutin clarifies ‘miscommunication’, insisting foreign businesses still require permits

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul apologised after confusion surrounding a Cabinet policy that led many people to believe that foreign investors would be allowed to operate businesses in Thailand without permits.

The controversy emerged after Deputy Government Spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn announced yesterday, May 13, that the Cabinet had approved changes affecting eight categories of businesses operated by foreign investors.

Patdarasm assured that the Cabinet will allow foreigners to operate eight business sectors in Thailand without needing a licence, including:

Telecommunications service businesses

Treasury centre businesses

Administrative, human resources, and IT management services

Domestic debt-guarantee services

Leasing of a partial space for electronic financial service machines and vending machines for company employees

Petroleum drilling services

Other businesses under securities and stock exchange law

Agents, traders, advisers, or fund managers for derivatives contracts not governed by the Derivatives Act 2003

The announcement was met with criticism online, with many social media users expressing concern that the government appeared to be easing rules for foreign investors while offering limited support for Thai businesses. Some users questioned whether the changes would disadvantage local entrepreneurs. They stated…

“Drilling for petroleum without permission required, but it’s forbidden for Thai citizens?”

“They will also allow foreigners to join the government soon.”

“Does this also apply to Thai people?”

“Thank you for leaving jobs like barber, mat weaving, cloth weaving, and pottery making for us.”

Following the backlash, Anutin addressed the issue in an interview with reporters and described the situation as a misunderstanding caused by poor communication. The PM apologised to the public and said he had already raised concerns with the spokespersons involved.

Clarifying the Foreign business permits Thailand policy, Anutin stressed that foreign investors are still required to obtain permits and licenses before operating businesses in the country.

However, he explained the government intends to streamline the application process by introducing more convenient one-stop service procedures.

Under the revised approach, foreign investors would be able to apply directly to the responsible departments instead of first registering through the Ministry of Commerce before contacting additional agencies separately.

Anutin emphasised that the policy does not allow unrestricted foreign business operations in Thailand. He said the objective is only to reduce duplicated procedures and administrative complications in the licensing process.