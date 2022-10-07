Guides
10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
Be careful if you speak English using a microphone, you could be fined! Thailand’s culture and values might be much different than those you’re used to in your country. Therefore, there are some offences that most visitors may not know are illegal. Some laws might seem downright silly, but they need to be taken seriously if you don’t want to pay a hefty fine or end up in prison. Here are some strange laws you need to know before visiting Thailand.
Don’t drive shirtless
With Thailand’s hot, humid, and dry temperature, it’s understandable that a lot of tourists choose to go around without a shirt. But when you’re driving a vehicle, always keep your clothes on no matter how hot it is. If the police pull you over for driving shirtless, expect to be hit with a fine or even jail time. So keep your shirt on and save your skimpiest outfits for the beach.
Don’t go commando
Yep, you read that right. It’s illegal to go out in public without wearing any underwear. This law might seem ridiculous to some people, but one you might want to keep in mind if you tend to underpack for a trip. Of course, no one will know that you’re not wearing any underwear, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Don’t disrespect the Royal Family
The Lese Majeste, introduced in 1908, is one of the oldest laws in Thailand. It states that insulting, defiling, or threatening the image of the royal family in Thailand is illegal. Being caught disrespecting the monarchy can result in a jail sentence of up to 15 years. Therefore, be sure to avoid making jokes or any type of criticism about the royal family while you’re in Thailand.
Don’t step on Thai currency
Having money stuck in your shoes may seem like the start of a lucky day, but not in Thailand. Why? Because stepping on the Thai currency is illegal. The notes and coins contain an image of the King, so stepping on them would disrespect him. Make sure to watch your step no matter where you are in Thailand. And if you accidentally drop a Thai bill, don’t use your feet to stop it from rolling away.
Don’t fly your country’s flag
Some people love to carry their country’s flag with them when travelling. But did you know that it’s against the law to fly the flags of other countries in Thailand? According to the 1979 Flag act, waving or raising a foreign flag can result in imprisonment. Only embassies and diplomatic residences are allowed to do it.
Don’t litter
You shouldn’t litter no matter where you are in the world. But in Thailand, littering is punishable by law. If you get caught throwing trash, you could be fined up to 2,000 Baht and even face a year of jail time.
There are some scammers who claim to be BMA inspectors, though, so be careful. They’ll try to take money from you by forcing you to pay a “fine”. One way to avoid getting scammed is to ask for their ID card.
Don’t remove Buddha statues or images from Thailand without a permit
Obviously, this rule is more often broken than followed. But be advised that putting a Buddha statue or image in your luggage might result in a fine or perhaps an arrest and jail sentence. Devout Buddhists also think decorating your home and yard with Buddha sculptures and images is offensive.
Don’t speak any language other than Thai using a microphone
This is possibly among the most unusual laws in Thailand. The strange law states that you must not speak any language other than Thai using a sound amplifying device, such as a microphone. Yes, even saying “mic test” or “hello test” using a microphone is a severe offence punishable by up to one month in jail. Doing so is only allowed in religious ceremonies, state events, and concerts.
Owning over 120 playing cards is illegal
Thinking about packing a deck of cards with you to Thailand? Well, as fun as you thought it would be, it’s best to leave them at home. According to the 1943 Playing Cards Act, owning more than 120 playing cards is illegal. It could result in imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine. Although a deck only has 52 cards, you still need the authorisation to possess it. This is one of the strange laws in Thailand that might seem silly, but better be safe than sorry.
The right place to enjoy your booze
You can’t drink alcohol in certain places in Thailand, including in temples, education institutions, public offices, public parks, hospitals, and gas stations. Get ready to be punished with a maximum fine of 10,000 Baht or imprisonment of up to 6 months if you get caught drinking at these places.
And that concludes our list of strange laws in Thailand. Although these laws and regulations might seem somewhat bizarre to you, it’s important that you respect and follow them if you want to have a trouble-free holiday. You won’t be let off scot-free just because it’s your first time visiting.
Want to learn more about Thailand? Let’s find out about the things you shouldn’t do in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Burmese junta sentences Japanese journalist for sedition and other charges
Thai woman & foreign men charged for child sex trafficking in Pattaya
10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Pattaya dwellers want public restrooms built faster at pier
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer
AI upgrade planned for pier in Phuket
When snakes strike, why not call for the chicken-ass squad?
Massacre in Thailand: No drugs detected in system of daycare centre killer
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Massacre in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims
Three children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 hours ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews51 mins ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Best of2 days ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of2 days ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train