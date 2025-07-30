Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date

Ex-PM’s luxury hospital stay under scrutiny in explosive sentence enforcement inquiry

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
70 1 minute read
Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Supreme Court has set September 9 as the day it will deliver its verdict in a highly watched case probing whether former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was unlawfully spared prison time by bunking down in the Police General Hospital (PGH) instead of a jail cell.

The court concluded its seventh and final hearing in the self-initiated inquiry this week, during which Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, brought in former Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam as a defence witness.

Though not officially summoned, Wissanu was requested by the defence for his role as acting justice minister when Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22, 2023. Wissanu told the court he had visited Thaksin at Bangkok Remand Prison that day and held two high-level meetings with top justice and police officials.

Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date
Photo of Wissanu Krea-ngam courtesy of Bangkok Post

Wissanu claimed the meetings focused on security and medical arrangements, including the preparation of a special detention room – a perk also reportedly given to high-profile inmates like Sondhi Limthongkul and former Krung Thai Bank President Viroj Nualkaew.

He outlined three reasons why Thaksin received VIP treatment:

  1. He’s a former prime minister.

  2. He faced potential threats from other inmates.

  3. His health demanded close medical supervision.

On the controversial royal pardon that slashed Thaksin’s sentence from eight years to just one, Wissanu insisted he played no part in its drafting or approval. He said he only co-signed the final royal command in his official role.

Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date
Photo of Winyat Chartmontree courtesy of The Nation

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions launched the inquiry on April 30, despite dismissing a petition by ex-MP Chanchai Issarasenarak due to a lack of standing. Still, the court ruled the evidence raised “reasonable doubts” over the enforcement and legality of Thaksin’s sentence, reported The Nation.

Over six previous sessions, the court heard from a long list of witnesses, including the Bangkok Remand Prison commander, five prison doctors, PGH medical staff, guards, and Corrections Department officials.

Now, with political stakes sky-high and public interest boiling over, all eyes are on September 9 — the day Thaksin may finally learn if justice was bypassed with a hospital bed.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
