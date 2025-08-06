Thailand, Israel launch major cybersecurity collaboration workshop

Experts tackle digital threats and economic risk at 3-day Carlton Hotel summit in Bangkok

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Pictures courtesy of MOCT

Thailand and Israel have inaugurated their most extensive government-to-government cybersecurity workshop to date, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen cybersecurity resilience.

Beginning yesterday, August 5, the Thailand-Israel Cybersecurity Workshop is organised by Thailand’s National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) alongside the Israeli embassy in Bangkok. This event, spanning three days, takes place at the Carlton Hotel in Bangkok and gathers approximately 200 Thai cybersecurity professionals from both public and private sectors.

The workshop concentrates on emerging cyber threats, best practices, and strategic solutions to protect national and economic interests in an increasingly digital world, with Israeli cybersecurity experts leading the sessions.

Photo of Orna Sagiv

During the opening ceremony, Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv underscored Israel’s extensive experience in defending against cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

She stressed the importance of global collaboration in cybersecurity:

“Cyber threats know no borders, and Thailand is no exception.”

This workshop is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NCSA and Israel’s National Cyber Directorate (INCD), which encourages bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity through training, information sharing, and capacity building.

“The cyber threat has no borders and requires more collaboration. Otherwise, we all stand to lose.”

Discussing future cooperation, the ambassador referenced another MoU between the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and Thailand’s National Innovation Agency (NIA), signed in July 2018. She noted the potential integration of projects under both the cybersecurity and innovation MoUs, given their interconnectedness, Bangkok Post reported.

Looking forward, the Israeli embassy plans to host around 40 Thai chief information security officers (CISOs) in Israel in December for a specialised seminar as part of the Cyber Week 2025 event at Tel Aviv University.

“We are designing a tailor-made programme for the Thai delegation. We’re working closely with the NCSA to turn every new idea into an opportunity,” Sagiv said.

“This platform demonstrates that both our nations perceive cybersecurity as a shared challenge. It presents a great opportunity, and we are committed to advancing it.”

