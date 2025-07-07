Thailand sets out stance on cyberspace laws

Thailand has released its national position on the Application of International Law in Cyberspace, confirming that human rights laws are applicable in cyberspace under international norms, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its Facebook page.

The document is a result of national consultations involving several key agencies such as the Office of the Attorney General, the Council of State, the National Security Council, and the National Cyber Security Committee.

Additionally, the Judge Advocate General’s Department, Defence Information and Space Technology Department, along with other ministries, contributed to the document.

Outlining Thailand’s stance on the application of international laws in cyber operations, the document addresses issues such as sovereignty, the prohibition of non-intervention, the use of force, peaceful dispute settlements, and nation-state responsibility.

Furthermore, the paper is a response to the call for nation-states to express their views on international law, as discussed by the Open-ended Working Group, which explores the use of information and communication technologies for fostering common understanding among nations.

Currently, 32 countries and two international organisations, namely the African Union and the European Union, have issued their national positions on this subject.

The position paper not only contributes to shaping the global cyber order through the perspective of international law but also acts as a foundational document for Thai agencies, offering guidelines for formulating appropriate responses to cyber operations.

Moreover, as reported by the Bangkok Post, the proposition also aids in aligning Thailand’s cyber practices with international legal standards.

Earlier in April, Thailand enacted a new cybercrime law aimed at preventing the misuse of personal data.

Police Colonel Surapong Plengkham, Secretary General of the Personal Data Protection Committee, confirmed the Royal Decree was published in the Royal Gazette on April 21. The law sets out strict penalties for breaches of personal data protection.