Thailand sets out stance on cyberspace laws

New national position paper affirms international human rights laws apply in cyberspace

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
451 1 minute read
Thailand sets out stance on cyberspace laws
Photo via juststock/Getty Images

Thailand has released its national position on the Application of International Law in Cyberspace, confirming that human rights laws are applicable in cyberspace under international norms, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its Facebook page.

The document is a result of national consultations involving several key agencies such as the Office of the Attorney General, the Council of State, the National Security Council, and the National Cyber Security Committee.

Additionally, the Judge Advocate General’s Department, Defence Information and Space Technology Department, along with other ministries, contributed to the document.

Outlining Thailand’s stance on the application of international laws in cyber operations, the document addresses issues such as sovereignty, the prohibition of non-intervention, the use of force, peaceful dispute settlements, and nation-state responsibility.

Furthermore, the paper is a response to the call for nation-states to express their views on international law, as discussed by the Open-ended Working Group, which explores the use of information and communication technologies for fostering common understanding among nations.

Currently, 32 countries and two international organisations, namely the African Union and the European Union, have issued their national positions on this subject.

The position paper not only contributes to shaping the global cyber order through the perspective of international law but also acts as a foundational document for Thai agencies, offering guidelines for formulating appropriate responses to cyber operations.

Related Articles

Moreover, as reported by the Bangkok Post, the proposition also aids in aligning Thailand’s cyber practices with international legal standards.

Thailand sets out stance on cyberspace laws | News by Thaiger
Thailand’s national proposition document | Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook

Earlier in April, Thailand enacted a new cybercrime law aimed at preventing the misuse of personal data.

Police Colonel Surapong Plengkham, Secretary General of the Personal Data Protection Committee, confirmed the Royal Decree was published in the Royal Gazette on April 21. The law sets out strict penalties for breaches of personal data protection.

Latest Thailand News
Rescuer catches giant king cobra in Trang durian orchard Thailand News

Rescuer catches giant king cobra in Trang durian orchard

5 minutes ago
Police investigate toddler&#8217;s death with bruises in Nonthaburi Crime News

Police investigate toddler’s death with bruises in Nonthaburi

18 minutes ago
Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot Phuket News

Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot

28 minutes ago
Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays Bangkok News

Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays

40 minutes ago
Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks Thailand News

Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks

52 minutes ago
Thailand warns travellers of Japan&#8217;s new power bank rules Thailand News

Thailand warns travellers of Japan’s new power bank rules

1 hour ago
Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute Crime News

Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute

1 hour ago
Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party Thailand News

Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party

1 hour ago
Burmese man arrested for wife&#8217;s murder in Samut Prakan hotel Crime News

Burmese man arrested for wife’s murder in Samut Prakan hotel

2 hours ago
Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup Pattaya News

Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup

2 hours ago
Family feud: Thai father&#8217;s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend Thailand News

Family feud: Thai father’s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend

2 hours ago
Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows Road deaths

Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows

2 hours ago
Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues Thailand News

Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues

2 hours ago
Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border Crime News

Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border

2 hours ago
Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification Bangkok News

Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP&#8217;s car in Songkhla Thailand News

Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP’s car in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings Thailand News

Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video

3 hours ago
Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy Phuket News

Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy

3 hours ago
Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters

4 hours ago
Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal Business News

Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal

4 hours ago
Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution Crime News

Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution

4 hours ago
Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns Thailand News

Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns

4 hours ago
Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown Phuket News

Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown

4 hours ago
Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets Thailand News

Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets

6 hours ago
Thai Law NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
451 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x