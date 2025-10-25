PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans

Emergency Cabinet session called to assign roles for state ceremony

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Photo courtesy of Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has delayed his planned trip to Malaysia to lead an urgent Cabinet meeting regarding the royal funeral arrangements for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The Queen Mother passed away at 9.21pm yesterday, October 24, at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, as announced by the Bureau of the Royal Household. In response, the Thai national flag at Government House in Bangkok was lowered to half-mast this morning, October 25, as the nation entered a period of mourning.

Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, was scheduled to travel to Kuala Lumpur today to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit, which runs from tomorrow, October 26, to Tuesday, October 28. However, he opted to remain in Bangkok to chair a 10am Cabinet meeting and assign official duties for the royal funeral ceremonies.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

According to government sources, Anutin is expected to travel to Malaysia tomorrow instead, in time for key diplomatic events. His delayed departure aims to prioritise coordination of the royal funeral proceedings.

The prime minister is also scheduled to be present for the signing of a Thai-Cambodia ceasefire agreement, a high-level diplomatic event set to include the attendance of US President Donald Trump.

Efforts are currently underway to reschedule the signing ceremony. If the United States cannot accommodate the change in timing, Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will be authorised to sign the agreement on Anutin’s behalf, according to Bangkok Post.

Photo of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit who has recently passed away, courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The government has yet to release full details of the royal funeral plans, but officials confirmed that they will follow royal tradition and protocol. The ceremony is expected to draw both national and international attention, with senior officials, dignitaries, and members of the public likely to take part in paying tribute.

As the country mourns, the Cabinet’s swift response aims to ensure a smooth and respectful organisation of the coming royal rites.

