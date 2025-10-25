Rain can’t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade

Devotees defy the rain to honour shrine deities with rituals

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025
170 1 minute read
Rain can’t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Thousands gathered in Phuket Town to witness sacred processions, where spirit mediums braved rain and rituals during the Vegetarian Festival.

Thousands of devotees, spirit mediums, and curious onlookers lined the streets of Phuket Town today, October 25, to witness the powerful Iw Keng processions from the Tha Ruea and Jeng Ong shrines, two of the most revered events in the annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

Undeterred by steady rainfall, crowds gathered early along Thepkasattri Road and surrounding streets to receive blessings and pay their respects as sacred parades made their way through the city centre.

The morning began with the procession from Jeng Ong Shrine, located opposite Vachira Phuket Hospital, where spirit mediums entered deep trance and performed astonishing displays of devotion. With cheeks and bodies pierced by swords, knives and sharp objects, the mediums channelled divine energy in a symbolic act of sacrifice and spiritual strength.

Rain can't stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade | News by Thaiger

Tha Ruea Shrine held its own procession, joined by Srisoonthorn Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsap, shrine committee members, and faithful participants. The parade carried offerings, incense, and sacred banners while inviting divine blessings for the community, animals, and island as a whole.

The procession started near Phuket Rajabhat University and wound through Thepkasattri Road before concluding at Saphan Hin, where daily rituals and ceremonies will continue throughout the nine-day festival.

Related Articles

Rain can't stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade | News by Thaiger

Along the route, spirit mediums demonstrated their spiritual endurance using ritual objects such as iron spikes, sickles, spears and swords. One standout participant, known as Princess Fan Lek, led the Tha Ruea shrine’s group with elegance and grace. Carrying a traditional fan, she danced through the rain, captivating the crowd and embodying divine femininity.

Despite the wet weather, festival-goers described a strong sense of unity, reverence, and spiritual energy. Some viewed the rain itself as a form of heavenly cleansing, enhancing the sanctity of the rituals.

Celebrated annually across the island’s Chinese shrines, the Phuket Vegetarian Festival is famous for its intense displays of faith, purification rituals, and self-mortification. The Iw Keng ceremonies are among the most anticipated highlights, where shrine deities are paraded through the streets to bless homes and businesses, reported The Phuket News.

Rain can't stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade | News by Thaiger

Tomorrow, October 26, the Bang Neow Shrine procession, one of the largest and most dramatic of the festival, is scheduled to begin at 7am.

Latest Thailand News
Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless

16 seconds ago
Rain can&#8217;t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade | Thaiger Phuket News

Rain can’t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade

24 minutes ago
Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit

45 minutes ago
New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals | Thaiger Aviation News

New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals

1 hour ago
Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam

2 hours ago
PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans

2 hours ago
&#8216;Shogun&#8217;-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘Shogun’-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid

3 hours ago
Phuket raids target foreigners in illegal business crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket raids target foreigners in illegal business crackdown

4 hours ago
Lampang teen found dead near socket in suspected electrocution | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang teen found dead near socket in suspected electrocution

5 hours ago
Bangkok taxi crash leaves 1 dead and 13 injured in pile-up | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi crash leaves 1 dead and 13 injured in pile-up

5 hours ago
Boozy brawl ends in deadly stabbing in Chon Buri hillside home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Boozy brawl ends in deadly stabbing in Chon Buri hillside home

5 hours ago
Queen Mother Sirikit passes peacefully at 93 in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Queen Mother Sirikit passes peacefully at 93 in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Storm batters southern Thailand as cooler north warms up | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm batters southern Thailand as cooler north warms up

6 hours ago
Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street

23 hours ago
Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot

23 hours ago
Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video)

24 hours ago
Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites | Thaiger Thailand News

Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites

1 day ago
Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn&#8217;s exit | Thaiger Politics News

Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn’s exit

1 day ago
4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses

1 day ago
Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan | Thaiger Crime News

Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan

1 day ago
SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots | Thaiger Crime News

SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots

1 day ago
Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier | Thaiger South Thailand News

Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier

1 day ago
Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam

1 day ago
Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing

1 day ago
Cattle farmer bludgeons rival in central Thailand pond row | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cattle farmer bludgeons rival in central Thailand pond row

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025
170 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.