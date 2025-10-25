Rain can’t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade

Thousands gathered in Phuket Town to witness sacred processions, where spirit mediums braved rain and rituals during the Vegetarian Festival.

Thousands of devotees, spirit mediums, and curious onlookers lined the streets of Phuket Town today, October 25, to witness the powerful Iw Keng processions from the Tha Ruea and Jeng Ong shrines, two of the most revered events in the annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

Undeterred by steady rainfall, crowds gathered early along Thepkasattri Road and surrounding streets to receive blessings and pay their respects as sacred parades made their way through the city centre.

The morning began with the procession from Jeng Ong Shrine, located opposite Vachira Phuket Hospital, where spirit mediums entered deep trance and performed astonishing displays of devotion. With cheeks and bodies pierced by swords, knives and sharp objects, the mediums channelled divine energy in a symbolic act of sacrifice and spiritual strength.

Tha Ruea Shrine held its own procession, joined by Srisoonthorn Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsap, shrine committee members, and faithful participants. The parade carried offerings, incense, and sacred banners while inviting divine blessings for the community, animals, and island as a whole.

The procession started near Phuket Rajabhat University and wound through Thepkasattri Road before concluding at Saphan Hin, where daily rituals and ceremonies will continue throughout the nine-day festival.

Along the route, spirit mediums demonstrated their spiritual endurance using ritual objects such as iron spikes, sickles, spears and swords. One standout participant, known as Princess Fan Lek, led the Tha Ruea shrine’s group with elegance and grace. Carrying a traditional fan, she danced through the rain, captivating the crowd and embodying divine femininity.

Despite the wet weather, festival-goers described a strong sense of unity, reverence, and spiritual energy. Some viewed the rain itself as a form of heavenly cleansing, enhancing the sanctity of the rituals.

Celebrated annually across the island’s Chinese shrines, the Phuket Vegetarian Festival is famous for its intense displays of faith, purification rituals, and self-mortification. The Iw Keng ceremonies are among the most anticipated highlights, where shrine deities are paraded through the streets to bless homes and businesses, reported The Phuket News.

Tomorrow, October 26, the Bang Neow Shrine procession, one of the largest and most dramatic of the festival, is scheduled to begin at 7am.