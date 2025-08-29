Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery

Foreign suspect poses as business partner and lures victim into trap

August 29, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Police arrested a Russian man on Koh Samui, an island in Surat Thani, for his involvement in a cryptocurrency robbery that took place in Phuket on August 26.

The 28 year old Russian victim, Aleksandr, filed a complaint at Chalong Police Station in Phuket, reporting that he had lost cryptocurrency worth 35,000 USDT, or about 1.2 million baht, to four thieves believed to be Russian nationals.

Aleksandr told police that 26 year old Russian, Dmitrii Glushko, had called him and invited him to meet at a house in Soi Klum Yang, in the Chalong sub-district of Phuket, claiming he wanted to discuss a potential business venture.

When Aleksandr arrived at the meeting point, Glushko was not there. Instead, he was confronted by four Russian men he had never met before. The group immediately attacked Aleksandr and detained him inside the property. The gang then forced him to transfer his cryptocurrency via the Tronscan application before releasing him.

Police launched an investigation and discovered that the four suspects had already fled Thailand separately. However, Glushko remained in the country, and investigators suspected that he had acted as a decoy, luring the victim into the trap.

Russian man arrested for crypto robbery while escaping to hide on Koh Samui
Dmitrii Glushko’s friend | Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Officers kept Glushko under surveillance until they received a tip-off suggesting he planned to escape and hide on Koh Samui. Investigators later found that Glushko had asked a fellow Russian, Stolbov Gleb, to collect him in Phuket and travel together to a pier in Surat Thani, where they boarded a ferry bound for Koh Samui.

Glushko hid inside a blue Nissan sedan while his companion purchased the ferry tickets. Police monitored their movements, waiting until they arrived on Koh Samui, where both men were arrested.

Russian man involved in cryptocurrency robbery arrested
Dmitrii Glushko | Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Glushko was taken to Koh Samui Police Station for questioning but refused to cooperate with officers. He was subsequently transferred to Chalong Police Station, which is overseeing the case, for further legal proceedings.

The Russian national has been charged under Section 340 of the Criminal Law: conspiring with more than three people to commit robbery. The offence carries a penalty of 10 to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of between 200,000 and 300,000 baht.

