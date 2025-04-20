Bhumjaithai denies rift with Pheu Thai amid reshuffle rumours

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has refuted rumours of discord with Pheu Thai, affirming strong relations and ongoing collaboration with the ruling party.

Legal expert Paisal Puechmongkol shared on Facebook that Anutin, who holds the positions of interior minister and deputy prime minister, had invited him for lunch at the Interior Ministry office.

Paisal mentioned Anutin assured him of his comfort in working within the coalition government and maintaining cordial relations with Thaksin Shinawatra, Pheu Thai’s de facto leader.

Tensions between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai have recently heightened after Chaichanok Chidchob, Bhumjaithai’s Secretary General, expressed disagreement with the government-backed entertainment complex bill.

This has led Pheu Thai figures to question Bhumjaithai’s loyalty as a coalition partner.

From the beginning, both parties have disagreed on several issues, such as Pheu Thai’s initiative to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, which conflicts with Bhumjaithai’s endorsement of its decriminalisation. Land disputes involving significant party members have further strained relations.

Speculation is also mounting about a possible Cabinet reshuffle following the government’s recent no-confidence debate. Among those potentially losing their positions are Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan. A prominent bank executive may be considered for the role of finance minister.

The Klatham Party, led by chief adviser Thamanat Prompow, might gain Cabinet positions for persuading certain opposition MPs to support Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the confidence vote.

Changes looms

Klatham is reportedly seeking to appoint its leader, Narumon Pinyosinwat, the current Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, as commerce minister in exchange for relinquishing the deputy agriculture minister post, currently held by Akkhara Prompow, to Pheu Thai.

Additionally, there is speculation that Jakrapob Penkair, a former PM’s Office Minister, could replace Maris Sangiampongsa as foreign affairs minister.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai downplayed rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle, stating the PM will make the final decision.

Sources within Pheu Thai suggest that Phumtham might replace Anutin as interior minister in a reshuffle.

Initially, after the 2023 election, Phumtham was expected to assume the interior minister role. However, it remains uncertain whether Bhumjaithai will be excluded from the coalition or if its Cabinet positions will be reassigned in the reshuffle, reported Bangkok Post.

No timeline has been provided for when these changes might occur.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition People’s Party, highlighted that Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, the coalition’s two largest parties, continue to rely on each other’s numbers in the House to sustain coalition stability until the end of the Parliamentary term.