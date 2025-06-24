NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has launched an investigation into Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra after a controversial audio clip of her phone conversation with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen was leaked.

The NACC is probing whether the contents of the call could amount to a serious ethics violation, with the investigation expected to wrap up in just 10 days.

The leaked conversation, which allegedly touches on sensitive issues surrounding the ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. The NACC is now scrutinising whether Paetongtarn’s remarks breach the ethical standards required of a sitting prime minister.

Yesterday’s decision by the NACC to open a preliminary investigation was unanimous. The process will involve transcribing the Khmer-language conversation and translating it accurately into Thai. Investigators will also question witnesses who may know about the conversation or related events.

Legal experts will be reviewing the potential implications of the conversation in light of existing laws, particularly regarding any diplomatic misconduct.

The investigation could set the stage for an even larger legal battle. The NACC is also referencing a previous ruling by the Constitutional Court that led to the disqualification of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, relating to a controversial ministerial appointment. The Commission will review whether a similar petition has already been filed regarding Paetongtarn’s position, which could raise further questions about her future as prime minister, reported The Nation.

The investigation is fuelled by an ethics complaint signed by several senators, including Senate President Mongkol Surasajja. The complaint has already been submitted to the NACC and forwarded to the Constitutional Court.

This is crucial because if the Court determines that Paetongtarn’s actions merit further scrutiny, the investigation could lead to a challenge to her premiership. The next 10 days could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of this explosive political controversy.

If the NACC’s preliminary investigation uncovers sufficient evidence, the case will proceed to a formal inquiry by the Board of Commissioners, with the possibility of a full-panel investigation. The stakes are high, and all eyes are on the NACC as they move swiftly to resolve this potentially devastating scandal.