Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

A political comeback could be just days away as Thailand’s suspended prime minister prepares to step back into power, if the court gives the green light.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was confident yesterday that she could resume her duties by Friday, coinciding with a key Constitutional Court ruling on her premiership.

During a video conference with Cabinet ministers yesterday, August 26, the 39 year old Pheu Thai leader revealed her desire to return to work and said she missed being in the thick of government operations.

“Everyone is encouraging the prime minister,” said Deputy Education Minister Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj, who added that Paetongtarn was eager to resume her responsibilities.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, who also serves as secretary-general of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, reinforced the Cabinet’s support for her leadership. He also denied rumours that the party had set up a so-called “war room” to monitor the court’s decision.

“The unity among members is clear.”

The controversy stems from a complaint filed by a group of senators over Paetongtarn’s comments during a private phone call with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The group alleges that her handling of the discussion, reportedly about border tensions, violated ministerial ethics.

Despite the looming court decision, party insiders appear calm. Sorawong dismissed further speculation that Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father and former prime minister, would attend a meeting with Pheu Thai MPs this week, reported Bangkok Post.

Last Thursday, August 21, the court concluded its session on witness hearings on the leaked call case by early afternoon after hearing only two witnesses: Paetongtarn and National Security Council chief Chatchai Bangchuad.

Court officials warned against misrepresenting the proceedings.

All eyes are now on the Constitutional Court, which is expected to announce its decision on Friday. If cleared, Paetongtarn could return to power just in time to lead the Cabinet into the next phase of her premiership.