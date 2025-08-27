Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

Suspended PM hints at Friday return while ministers rally around her

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
62 1 minute read
Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Channel News Asia

A political comeback could be just days away as Thailand’s suspended prime minister prepares to step back into power, if the court gives the green light.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was confident yesterday that she could resume her duties by Friday, coinciding with a key Constitutional Court ruling on her premiership.

During a video conference with Cabinet ministers yesterday, August 26, the 39 year old Pheu Thai leader revealed her desire to return to work and said she missed being in the thick of government operations.

“Everyone is encouraging the prime minister,” said Deputy Education Minister Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj, who added that Paetongtarn was eager to resume her responsibilities.

Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, who also serves as secretary-general of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, reinforced the Cabinet’s support for her leadership. He also denied rumours that the party had set up a so-called “war room” to monitor the court’s decision.

“The unity among members is clear.”

The controversy stems from a complaint filed by a group of senators over Paetongtarn’s comments during a private phone call with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The group alleges that her handling of the discussion, reportedly about border tensions, violated ministerial ethics.

Related Articles

Despite the looming court decision, party insiders appear calm. Sorawong dismissed further speculation that Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father and former prime minister, would attend a meeting with Pheu Thai MPs this week, reported Bangkok Post.

Last Thursday, August 21, the court concluded its session on witness hearings on the leaked call case by early afternoon after hearing only two witnesses: Paetongtarn and National Security Council chief Chatchai Bangchuad.

Court officials warned against misrepresenting the proceedings.

All eyes are now on the Constitutional Court, which is expected to announce its decision on Friday. If cleared, Paetongtarn could return to power just in time to lead the Cabinet into the next phase of her premiership.

Latest Thailand News
Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured

12 minutes ago
Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges | Thaiger Bangkok News

Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges

30 minutes ago
Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards

31 minutes ago
Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir

42 minutes ago
Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand | Thaiger Events

Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand

50 minutes ago
Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot

57 minutes ago
Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket

1 hour ago
Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes

1 hour ago
Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown

1 hour ago
Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt

2 hours ago
Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity

2 hours ago
Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

2 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life

2 hours ago
Landslide in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

3 hours ago
Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

3 hours ago
Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

3 hours ago
Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner | Thaiger Thailand News

Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner

18 hours ago
Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints

18 hours ago
Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan

19 hours ago
The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang | Thaiger Thailand Travel

The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang

19 hours ago
Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash

19 hours ago
Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis

20 hours ago
Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok | Thaiger Phuket News

Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok

20 hours ago
Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers | Thaiger Thailand News

Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers

20 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x