Thaksin dodges jail, lawyer eyes travel comeback

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has walked free from a Section 112 trial, and his lawyer now wants his travel ban lifted.

Lawyer Winyat Chartmontri announced plans to formally request the revocation of Thaksin’s travel ban following the former premier’s acquittal in a controversial lese majeste case.

The Criminal Court cleared Thaksin yesterday, August 22, of charges under Section 112 of the Penal Code and the Computer Crimes Act. Emerging from the courthouse smiling, the 74-year-old tycoon bowed in front of a royal portrait before briefly telling reporters, “Acquitted, acquitted,” and departing in a waiting car.

Winyat explained that the court ruled in Thaksin’s favour due to multiple factors, including insufficient evidence from the prosecution.

“The plaintiff’s burden of proof was not met.”

The lawyer pointed out that the video clip at the heart of the case, an interview conducted while Thaksin was in South Korea, was incomplete and potentially taken out of context.

While the court acknowledged the interview occurred, it concluded the video did not clearly reference anyone protected under Section 112.

“The court even referred to grammatical analysis and foreign dictionaries to interpret the terms used.”

Winyat said that certain prosecution witnesses were dismissed as unreliable due to political bias, while expert witnesses from the defence were accepted as credible.

As for the likelihood of an appeal, Winyat dismissed it:

“Appeals should not be made just for the sake of it; they must focus on important legal matters.”

He warned against public pressure influencing legal decisions, especially in politically sensitive cases.

“I’ve handled many political cases. Not every one results in an appeal. The courts should not be used as a battleground for political conflicts.”

Winyat confirmed that Thaksin would attend his next court hearing on September 9, which concerns his controversial hospital stay while in custody, reported The Nation.

He rejected speculation that Thaksin might flee the country.

“He has consistently fought the case and has not fled.”

Regarding Section 112, Winyat acknowledged its controversial role in Thai politics but stressed the importance of legal interpretation over emotion.

“I don’t mean everyone charged should be pitied, but we must view each case individually, within the bounds of law and justice.”