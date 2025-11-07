Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam

Police have dismantled a major romance scam network run by a Nigerian national and five Thai accomplices, accused of swindling victims out of over 114 million baht.

The arrests were made during Operation Romance 114, led by officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), targeting suspects across Bangkok and Chon Buri.

Police Major General Chanannat Sarathwanphaet, TCSD Commander, confirmed the arrests of Nigerian suspect Ummaduabuchu, also known as Bonsi, his Thai wife Phanita and four others: Warisara, Chalermchai, Kesinee, and Sariya.

The group faces multiple charges, including fraud, conspiracy, computer crimes, money laundering, and impersonation. Police also seized assets valued at over 2.5 million baht, believed to be proceeds from the scam.

According to police, the gang operated by creating fake online personas, usually attractive foreign men, on social media platforms to lure in victims. Once trust was gained, the scammers convinced their targets to transfer large sums of money under false pretences.

“The operation was well-structured, with each suspect playing a distinct role,” said Police Colonel Chitsanupong Waidee, who led the raid.

Ummaduabuchu allegedly coordinated the scheme from overseas, issuing instructions through Phanita. She acted as the local link, arranged bank accounts and oversaw cash transfers.

Warisara and Chalermchai were reportedly paid to withdraw the scammed money in cash and hand it over at agreed locations. The cash was then passed to Ummaduabuchu, who converted it into Nigerian currency.

The funds were allegedly funnelled through the accounts of Chinine Collins, another Nigerian national, and his wife Sariya, with the help of Kesinee. Police said the money was then laundered via cryptocurrency and sent back to Nigeria.

Each handler reportedly received a 3 to 4% commission from the withdrawn amounts, according to KhaoSod.

Only Collins managed to escape before the arrests were made.

“All six suspects confessed during questioning,” said the TCSD, adding that they have been handed over to Division 3 investigators for prosecution.

Police are continuing efforts to track down Collins and are expanding the investigation to hunt other suspects connected to the international scam ring.