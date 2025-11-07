Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht

A Thai woman posed as an attractive man to carry out a romance scam and swindle 20,000 baht from her friend. Police allegedly rejected the victim’s complaint, claiming the money was given willingly out of affection.

The victim, 34 year old Ploy, turned to the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after police allegedly refused to process her case. She later revealed the details of the incident during a press conference yesterday, November 6.

Ploy explained that the suspect behind the scam was her friend, 32 year old Mint. She met Mint through the TikTok application in August 2025. The two became close after meeting in person and dining together several times.

Mint later introduced her to her attractive younger brother, 27 year old Mac. Mint first showed Ploy pictures of Mac and later arranged a meeting at a bar in September. After that, Ploy continued talking to Mac online via the LINE application.

However, Mac used Mint’s account to chat with Ploy, claiming that his own phone was broken. Ploy said she was not suspicious at the time and simply enjoyed their conversations.

On September 12, Mac asked to borrow 1,000 baht from Ploy, saying he did not have enough money for online shopping. He later requested more money for various reasons. Believing they were in a romantic relationship, Ploy continued sending him money as Mac expressed affection and care for her.

However, Mac refused to meet her in person or answer her calls and video chats. He claimed that his sister did not want him to continue the relationship, so he had to secretly communicate with Ploy through text messages only.

In October, a man named Mike contacted Ploy, claiming to be Mac’s older brother. He said Mac had been injured and hospitalised after a physical assault. Worried, Ploy transferred upwards of 1,800 baht on multiple occasions to help with medical bills.

By early November, Ploy became suspicious, as she had never actually met Mac. She also noticed that every transfer went into Mint’s account.

On November 3, she called the hospital to check whether Mac had been admitted. The hospital confirmed that there was no patient under that name, fuelling Ploy’s suspicions that she had been scammed by her close friend. In total, she had transferred more than 20,000 baht.

When Ploy reported the fraud to the police, officers allegedly refused to record the complaint, saying she had transferred the money willingly out of affection for Mac, prompting her to seek help from Saimai Survive.

During the press conference, Ploy shared a message for Mint saying…

“I want Mint to know that what I lost wasn’t just money, but trust. If you needed help, you could have told me instead of deceiving me like this. Please don’t ever do this to anyone again.”

Later, Ploy phoned Mint to confront her, saying she knew about the scam. Mint continued to deny the accusation, claiming that Mac had previously spoken to Ploy through her phone but had stopped liking her. Mint said she was worried that Ploy would be disappointed, so she pretended to be Mac to comfort her.

Saimai Survive founder Ekkapop Lueangprasert said he had contacted the superintendent of Bang Yai Police Station to arrange for Ploy to give a full statement to the police.