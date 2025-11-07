Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht

Police reportedly dismisses deception as act of affection, refusing to record the complaint

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 7, 2025, 3:11 PM
62 2 minutes read
Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 3

A Thai woman posed as an attractive man to carry out a romance scam and swindle 20,000 baht from her friend. Police allegedly rejected the victim’s complaint, claiming the money was given willingly out of affection.

The victim, 34 year old Ploy, turned to the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after police allegedly refused to process her case. She later revealed the details of the incident during a press conference yesterday, November 6.

Ploy explained that the suspect behind the scam was her friend, 32 year old Mint. She met Mint through the TikTok application in August 2025. The two became close after meeting in person and dining together several times.

Mint later introduced her to her attractive younger brother, 27 year old Mac. Mint first showed Ploy pictures of Mac and later arranged a meeting at a bar in September. After that, Ploy continued talking to Mac online via the LINE application.

However, Mac used Mint’s account to chat with Ploy, claiming that his own phone was broken. Ploy said she was not suspicious at the time and simply enjoyed their conversations.

Thai woman loses 20,000 in romance scam
Photo via Channel 3

On September 12, Mac asked to borrow 1,000 baht from Ploy, saying he did not have enough money for online shopping. He later requested more money for various reasons. Believing they were in a romantic relationship, Ploy continued sending him money as Mac expressed affection and care for her.

However, Mac refused to meet her in person or answer her calls and video chats. He claimed that his sister did not want him to continue the relationship, so he had to secretly communicate with Ploy through text messages only.

Related Articles

In October, a man named Mike contacted Ploy, claiming to be Mac’s older brother. He said Mac had been injured and hospitalised after a physical assault. Worried, Ploy transferred upwards of 1,800 baht on multiple occasions to help with medical bills.

Thai woman scammed by close friend
Mac | Photo via Channel 3

By early November, Ploy became suspicious, as she had never actually met Mac. She also noticed that every transfer went into Mint’s account.

On November 3, she called the hospital to check whether Mac had been admitted. The hospital confirmed that there was no patient under that name, fuelling Ploy’s suspicions that she had been scammed by her close friend. In total, she had transferred more than 20,000 baht.

When Ploy reported the fraud to the police, officers allegedly refused to record the complaint, saying she had transferred the money willingly out of affection for Mac, prompting her to seek help from Saimai Survive.

Thai woman lost money after friend operates romance scam
Photo via Channel 3

During the press conference, Ploy shared a message for Mint saying…

“I want Mint to know that what I lost wasn’t just money, but trust. If you needed help, you could have told me instead of deceiving me like this. Please don’t ever do this to anyone again.”

Later, Ploy phoned Mint to confront her, saying she knew about the scam. Mint continued to deny the accusation, claiming that Mac had previously spoken to Ploy through her phone but had stopped liking her. Mint said she was worried that Ploy would be disappointed, so she pretended to be Mac to comfort her.

Saimai Survive founder Ekkapop Lueangprasert said he had contacted the superintendent of Bang Yai Police Station to arrange for Ploy to give a full statement to the police.

Latest Thailand News
Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam

10 seconds ago
Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht

6 minutes ago
Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market | Thaiger Phuket News

Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market

1 hour ago
Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon

1 hour ago
Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

1 hour ago
Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | Thaiger Politics News

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife

1 hour ago
PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy

2 hours ago
Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan | Thaiger Crime News

Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan

3 hours ago
Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate

4 hours ago
Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark | Thaiger Thailand News

UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark

4 hours ago
Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her

4 hours ago
Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
The expat&#8217;s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food | Thaiger Finance

The expat’s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food

5 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; exposes 30 cops in online gambling payout scandal | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ exposes 30 cops in online gambling payout scandal

5 hours ago
Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays | Thaiger Business News

Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays

5 hours ago
Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints

5 hours ago
Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship | Thaiger Politics News

Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship

6 hours ago
4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket

6 hours ago
Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room

6 hours ago
Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk

8 hours ago
Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

21 hours ago
UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links | Thaiger Business News

UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links

21 hours ago
Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night

22 hours ago
Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 7, 2025, 3:11 PM
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.