M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end

Highways chief says final systems and maintenance work nearly complete on new route

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025
57 1 minute read
M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Drivers could soon slash their journey from Bangkok to Kanchanaburi to under an hour, with the long-awaited M81 motorway on track to open before the end of the year.

The Department of Highways confirmed that the 96-kilometre route, stretching from Bang Yai in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi, is now in its final stages. Director-General Apirat Chaiwongnoi said only finishing touches remain, including road systems and maintenance works.

The M81 cuts through four provinces: Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, and Kanchanaburi and is designed with both six-lane and four-lane sections. It will feature advanced traffic management systems such as M-Flow automatic toll collection, speed detection, and roadside assistance centres.

M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end | News by Thaiger
Photo of Apirat Chaiwongnoi courtesy of MRTA

Motorists will have access to eight toll gates strategically placed at Bang Yai, Nakhon Chaisi, Nakhon Pathom, Tha Maka, Tha Muang, Kanchanaburi, and Srisathong.

Trial runs began on December 26 last year, with the motorway partially opened on weekends from Friday at 3pm to Monday at 9am. According to Apirat, the response has been overwhelming, with daily usage averaging 35,000 vehicles and surging to around 40,000 during peak holiday periods.

M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The motorway proved its worth during this year’s Songkran festival, reducing traffic congestion by up to 34% in key areas and offering drivers a far quicker alternative to existing routes. Once fully operational, travel time from Bangkok to Kanchanaburi is expected to be cut to just 50 minutes, a significant improvement from current journeys that often exceed two hours, according to Bangkok Post.

Apirat stressed that the M81 would not only ease holiday gridlock but also boost tourism and trade in western Thailand, making Kanchanaburi far more accessible to Bangkok residents and visitors.

Related Articles

The Department of Highways expects the project to be completed and fully open before the end of the year, in time for the New Year travel rush.

In similar news, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is moving ahead with plans for two new expressways in Phuket, covering 34.6 kilometres with an investment budget of 27 billion baht. The project, expected to open by 2030, will charge tolls between 15 and 125 baht.

EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk confirmed that public hearings have begun to encourage private sector participation under the 2019 Public-Private Partnership Act.

Latest Thailand News
Anutin pushes plan for interim government with allies | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin pushes plan for interim government with allies

53 seconds ago
M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end | Thaiger Bangkok News

M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end

19 minutes ago
Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin | Thaiger Phuket News

Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin

1 hour ago
Thailand grants royal pardon to jailed activists and artists | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand grants royal pardon to jailed activists and artists

2 hours ago
Speeding pickup kills biker in deadly Phang Nga U-turn crash | Thaiger Road deaths

Speeding pickup kills biker in deadly Phang Nga U-turn crash

2 hours ago
Thailand storm alert: Tropical system barrels in with torrential rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand storm alert: Tropical system barrels in with torrential rain

2 hours ago
LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant | Thaiger Business News

LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant

19 hours ago
Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain

19 hours ago
PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal | Thaiger Politics News

PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal

19 hours ago
Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den

20 hours ago
Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor

20 hours ago
Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth

20 hours ago
Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra | Thaiger Phuket News

Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra

21 hours ago
Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case

21 hours ago
Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift | Thaiger Bangkok News

Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift

21 hours ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery

21 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan

22 hours ago
Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life | Thaiger Thailand News

Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life

22 hours ago
Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges

22 hours ago
Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes

24 hours ago
Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz

1 day ago
Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar

1 day ago
Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya

1 day ago
Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch | Thaiger Phuket News

Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch

1 day ago
Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x