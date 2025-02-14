Celebrating Songkran festival in Thailand 2025

Photo via Holiday Inn | Made using Canva

As we edge closer to April, the cheers of Thailand’s beloved Songkran festival grow stronger by the day. In 2025, Songkran festivities have big shoes to fill after almost a month-long celebration period in 2024. The good news is this year is set to be bigger and bolder than ever.

Songkran represents the Thai traditional new year. As the main holiday period of the year, many Thais return home to visit their families. It’s also the time to wash away all the negative energy and back luck from the year prior as we enter into a new year. But even if you don’t celebrate Songkran in its traditional sense, there are still many things to look forward to.

When is Songkran in 2025?

This year in 2025, Songkran will officially be celebrated from April 13 to 15, but of course, these dates are not set in stone as certain regions (such as Chiang Mai or Pattaya) are likely to further extend their celebrations for up to a week. This also allows travellers to make their way around Thailand and experience Songkran in many different regions.

Traditionally, Songkran marked the Thai New Year and was celebrated on April 13 annually, coinciding with the Theravada Buddhist calendar which has its roots in the Hindu calendar. Just under a century ago in 1940, the date was switched to January 1 and Songkran was shifted to become a national holiday.

But why do some regions celebrate Songkran way beyond this date often going beyond April 20 in some areas? Songkran is on April 13 every year, but the holiday period extends until April 15. In 2018, the holiday period was extended to seven days, from April 9 to 16, allowing more time for Thais to travel back home and visit their families. Again in 2024, the holiday period was extended once more, and this time, covering almost the entire month.

Songkran festival: Where to go in 2025?

If there is one thing that people look forward to the most during Songkran, it’s the festivals. Each city, from Bangkok to Pattaya and Chiang Mai, holds Songkran-themed festivals every year, featuring famous DJs from all over the world. Trust me when I say this, you definitely do not want to miss out on these events.

Songkran in Bangkok

As a prime spot to celebrate Songkran, Bangkok has many areas to explore, walk around, and experience the spirit of Songkran first-hand. Typically held from April 13 to 15, areas such as Khao San Road, Silom Road, and Siam are among the few that are the busiest, but also the most fun.

Siam Songkran Music Festival

As one of the largest, and most highly anticipated festivals in Bangkok every year. The Siam Songkran Music Festival once again returns to RCA Bangkok for a weekend of wet and wild fun from April 11 to 14. Featuring sets from globally recognised DJs such as Steve Aoki and Dimitri Vegas, the festival is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that simply cannot be missed out on. Read our guide about more information on Siam Songkran Music Festival.

S2O Songkran Music Festival

Another marquee festival held in Bangkok annually during the Songkran period, the S2O Music Festival held at Rajamangala National Stadium is another unmissable event. Held from April 12 to 14, this year’s lineup is extensive, featuring Alan Walker, Marshmellow, and many other well-known DJs.

Songkran in Pattaya

Similar to Bangkok, Pattaya is also another key destination to celebrate Songkran. But unlike the capital, the water fights in Pattaya extend a little beyond April 15, often lasting up until the 19th, perfect for those looking to celebrate the festival in different cities.

If you are looking to spend your Songkran in Pattaya, the best place to be is typically Beach Road, where the entire strip is closed off to vehicles during the holiday period and many festivals and music stages are set up for the celebrations. Many bars along the road also join in on the water-soaked fun.

Other places to spend Songkran in Thailand

Apart from the heavyweights of Bangkok and Pattaya, there are plenty of other cities to consider celebrating your Songkran festivities. For those looking for a beach vibe that isn’t Pattaya, Phuket is an excellent alternative. Kata, Karon, and Patong Beach as well as Phuket Old Town are excellent areas for water fights in the southern province.

Way up north, as a time capsule for the old Lanna Thai Kingdom, Chiang Mai is another excellent place to join in on the water fights. Tha Pae Gate and the Old City Moat are the two epicentres and main battlegrounds for all the Songkran fun.

What is Songkran?

As mentioned, Songkran represents the traditional Thai New Year. During this period from April 13 to 15, many Thais take the time to perform certain rituals such as Song Nam Phra, where scented water is poured on the torso and body of Buddha statues.

Another ritual involves younger family members paying respects to their elders by washing their hands or feet with scented or jasmine water in return for blessings in a ceremony known as Rod Nam Dam Hua. Families also cook and give alms to their local temple.

In more recent times, Songkran has extended to water splashing and music festivals nationwide in a bid to appeal to a more tourism-centric audience. Traditions still stand strong, but it is undeniable that the water fights and festivals are what many do look forward to.

Songkran Water Fight Rules & Safety Tips

Songkran may be all about fun and games, but there are still a few unspoken rules to keep the celebrations safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Don’t splash monks, the elderly, babies, or uniformed officers, as it’s considered disrespectful.

Avoid throwing water at motorcyclists to prevent accidents, and stick to clean water only (no ice or dirty water).

If you’re carrying valuables, a waterproof bag is a must.

Always be respectful and don’t target unwilling participants.

Keep your energy up but your alcohol intake in check—stay hydrated and know your limits.

In spending your Songkran holidays this year, whether it may be water fighting or attending music festivals, always remember to stay safe. If water fighting is not your cup of tea, the holidays are still the perfect opportunity to show your love and appreciation to those near and dear to you. So start packing your water guns!

Songkran 2025 FAQs When is Songkran 2025? Songkran 2025 will be officially celebrated from April 13 to 15, but in some cities like Chiang Mai and Pattaya, the celebrations extend for up to a week, sometimes even longer. What are the rules for Songkran? Avoid throwing water at motorbikes, elderly people, and monks, and always use clean water. Wearing a waterproof bag for your valuables is highly recommended. What is the white stuff on Songkran? One common thing you see a lot during Songkran Festival in Thailand is Din-Sor-Pong, a type of natural talc derived from limestone. During this celebration, the street will be painted with this white powdery splash and people, young or old, often put this natural mineral on their face. Why is Songkran so popular? The traditional Thai New Year Songkran was transformed into a national holiday. Celebrations are famous for the public water fights framed as ritual cleansing. This had become quite popular among Thai and foreigners. What to wear in Songkran? Wear lightweight, quick-dry clothing and avoid white or see-through outfits. Flip-flops or waterproof sandals are best, and a waterproof phone case is a must. Some people wear Hawaiian shirts, a fun Songkran tradition! Is Songkran safe for tourists? Yes, Songkran is generally safe for tourists, but it’s important to follow safety precautions. Avoid throwing water at motorbikes, elderly people, and monks, and always use clean water. Wearing a waterproof bag for your valuables is highly recommended. What is the significance of the water in Songkran? Water, in Thai culture, is symbolic of purification, renewal, and prosperity. During Songkran, this symbolism is embraced wholeheartedly. The act of splashing water signifies the washing away of past sins and troubles, paving the way for a brighter future. It's a time to cleanse the spirit and rejuvenate the soul.