BTS responds after viral post shames passenger over sandals

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 2:09 PM
141 1 minute read
BTS responds after viral post shames passenger over sandals | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Khaosod and BTS

BTS Skytrain has moved to shut down an online debate over footwear, saying any shoes are acceptable on the train after a post criticising back-strap sandals went viral yesterday, March 30.

The debate began when a social media user shared a photo of a passenger in back-strap sandals on a BTS train and complained about it.

A viral post criticising sandals on the BTS triggered an online debate, with the Skytrain operator later issuing a response.
Photo via Khaosod

The user wrote, “Honestly, from the heart, I’m not okay with people wearing shoes like this on the BTS. This is the capital city. It’s embarrassing in front of foreigners. If you agree, comment so I’m not the only one thinking it, because it affects the country’s image.”

The post was also accompanied by the caption, “Disgusting…. learn to wear trainers.”

Khaosod reported that the image was widely shared and drew mixed reactions, with many commenters saying the footwear was normal and noting that foreign tourists also wear similar shoes. Others said they disagreed with the original post.

BTS later addressed the issue directly via its official Facebook page. In its post, BTS said: ““No matter what kind of shoes you’re wearing, BTS is happy to serve you. Let’s help create a kinder, more considerate society when travelling together.”

The post has continued to circulate online, with users discussing expectations around dress and public etiquette on Bangkok’s mass transit system.

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In similar news, a staged video showing a mock phone theft on a BTS Skytrain has drawn criticism online after a Thai content creator posted the clip to social media.

The video, originally shared on TikTok, shows the creator pretending to be distracted on his phone before another person suddenly grabs it and runs off. The creator then reacts with a surprised expression, giving viewers the impression that the encounter was indeed authentic.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 2:09 PM
141 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.