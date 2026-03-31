BTS responds after viral post shames passenger over sandals

BTS Skytrain has moved to shut down an online debate over footwear, saying any shoes are acceptable on the train after a post criticising back-strap sandals went viral yesterday, March 30.

The debate began when a social media user shared a photo of a passenger in back-strap sandals on a BTS train and complained about it.

The user wrote, “Honestly, from the heart, I’m not okay with people wearing shoes like this on the BTS. This is the capital city. It’s embarrassing in front of foreigners. If you agree, comment so I’m not the only one thinking it, because it affects the country’s image.”

The post was also accompanied by the caption, “Disgusting…. learn to wear trainers.”

Khaosod reported that the image was widely shared and drew mixed reactions, with many commenters saying the footwear was normal and noting that foreign tourists also wear similar shoes. Others said they disagreed with the original post.

BTS later addressed the issue directly via its official Facebook page. In its post, BTS said: ““No matter what kind of shoes you’re wearing, BTS is happy to serve you. Let’s help create a kinder, more considerate society when travelling together.”

The post has continued to circulate online, with users discussing expectations around dress and public etiquette on Bangkok’s mass transit system.

In similar news, a staged video showing a mock phone theft on a BTS Skytrain has drawn criticism online after a Thai content creator posted the clip to social media.

The video, originally shared on TikTok, shows the creator pretending to be distracted on his phone before another person suddenly grabs it and runs off. The creator then reacts with a surprised expression, giving viewers the impression that the encounter was indeed authentic.