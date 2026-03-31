11 South Korean call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok

Police arrested 11 South Korean nationals after they operated a call centre scam in Bangkok luxury houses, targeting victims in South Korea.

The arrests were made yesterday, March 30, during raids carried out by officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) with cooperation from the South Korean Embassy in Bangkok.

Police said the investigation and information-sharing into South Korean suspects in Thailand had been ongoing throughout 2025.

TCSD officers then launched the operation, titled Thailand-Korea Breaking Chains, after investigators confirmed a group of South Korean call centre scammers had fled from a neighbouring country into Thailand.

Police said further inquiries found the group had rented luxury houses in Bangkok and converted them into scam bases. Officers sought search warrants for two suspected locations and raided both properties yesterday.

At the scenes, officers found work desks, phones, computers, internet signal devices and written scripts used to deceive victims.

Investigators said the suspected scammers allegedly posed as South Korean government officials or attorneys, claimed each victim was involved in a legal offence, and then pressured them to transfer money to settle the matter.

All 11 suspects were taken to Khok Kham Police Station. They were charged under Section 8 of the Foreigners’ Working Management Emergency Decree for working without a permit. The penalty includes a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit in Thailand.

Police said they found no links between the group and Thai suspects or Thai victims. Officers said they planned to report the case to the South Korean Embassy for further cooperation, including transferring the suspects back to South Korea for prosecution.

A similar crackdown was reported in December last year, when 17 South Korean and Chinese suspects were arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya. That group was reported to have operated a call centre scam that caused losses of more than 500 million baht to South Korean victims.