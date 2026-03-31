11 South Korean call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 31, 2026, 2:18 PM
50 1 minute read
11 South Korean call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Police arrested 11 South Korean nationals after they operated a call centre scam in Bangkok luxury houses, targeting victims in South Korea.

The arrests were made yesterday, March 30, during raids carried out by officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) with cooperation from the South Korean Embassy in Bangkok.

Police said the investigation and information-sharing into South Korean suspects in Thailand had been ongoing throughout 2025.

TCSD officers then launched the operation, titled Thailand-Korea Breaking Chains, after investigators confirmed a group of South Korean call centre scammers had fled from a neighbouring country into Thailand.

Police said further inquiries found the group had rented luxury houses in Bangkok and converted them into scam bases. Officers sought search warrants for two suspected locations and raided both properties yesterday.

South Korean nationals arrested in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

At the scenes, officers found work desks, phones, computers, internet signal devices and written scripts used to deceive victims.

Investigators said the suspected scammers allegedly posed as South Korean government officials or attorneys, claimed each victim was involved in a legal offence, and then pressured them to transfer money to settle the matter.

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All 11 suspects were taken to Khok Kham Police Station. They were charged under Section 8 of the Foreigners’ Working Management Emergency Decree for working without a permit. The penalty includes a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit in Thailand.

Call centre scan raid in Bangkok luxury houses
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Police said they found no links between the group and Thai suspects or Thai victims. Officers said they planned to report the case to the South Korean Embassy for further cooperation, including transferring the suspects back to South Korea for prosecution.

A similar crackdown was reported in December last year, when 17 South Korean and Chinese suspects were arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya. That group was reported to have operated a call centre scam that caused losses of more than 500 million baht to South Korean victims.

South Korean call centre scam based in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 31, 2026, 2:18 PM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.