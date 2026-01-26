Content creator criticised for staged phone theft video on BTS

A staged video showing a mock phone theft on a BTS Skytrain has drawn criticism online after a Thai content creator posted the clip to social media. Online response centred on how such content might affect public perception of safety in Thailand.

The video, originally shared on TikTok, shows the creator pretending to be distracted on his phone before another person suddenly grabs it and runs off. The creator then reacts with a surprised expression, giving viewers the impression that the encounter was indeed authentic.

The original poster, Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+, described it as damaging to the public perception of safety on public transport. Responses focused on how the clip could be misleading to viewers, particularly foreign tourists, noting might impact the image of Thailand’s safety and public transport.

“Making content like this seriously damages Thailand’s image in terms of safety. What does BTS have to say about this?”

“There are security officers in that area. What are foreign tourists supposed to think if they see this?… It ruins the image of tourism”

Comments under the post reflected similar sentiments. One user wrote, “Bangkok is safe. It’s disgraceful to harm the country’s image like this.”

Another added, “Content that affects society or the country should be regulated. These days, many young people are creating things that aren’t good examples for others”

Following the online response, the content creator issued a public apology on Instagram.

“I apologise for [the clip]. I made just for fun with a friend, but I didn’t think through whether I should have done it. It was completely my fault, 100%.”

“I’m sorry for causing harm to Thailand’s reputation and to the transport company. I didn’t intend to hurt anyone.”

“There won’t be any more videos like this from me. I’m sorry.”

As the video went viral, drawing over one million views, some commenters expressed scepticism about the creator’s motivation, suggesting the apology was merely a response to backlash rather than genuine regret.

One wrote, “A fake apology in exchange for millions of views. You can tell he’s secretly pleased.”