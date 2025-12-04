BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 4, 2025, 3:36 PM
BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father's Day, December 5
MRT Blue Line Skytrain | Photo via Phornlert.gp, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Fathers in Thailand can enjoy free travel on BTS and MRT trains this Friday, December 5, in honour of the birthday anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, which is also celebrated as National Father’s Day.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) confirmed that all four MRT lines, the Blue, Purple, Yellow and Pink lines, will offer free rides to dads travelling with their children throughout the day.

To claim the free ticket, fathers must be accompanied by their children and visit the ticket office at any MRT station. Children are still required to pay the standard fare, while the father receives a complimentary single-journey ticket valid on the same route.

Official announcement poster from the MRT, translated into English

The BTS Skytrain is also joining the celebration by waiving fares for fathers across its network, including the Sukhumvit and Silom Line extensions and the Gold Line. The free rides will be available from 6am to midnight on December 5.

To receive a free BTS ticket, children must escort their father to the ticket counter. One ticket is issued per dad, who must travel on the same route and use the same entry and exit stations as their child.

As with the MRT, children will still need to pay their fare. However, BTS is also offering free rides to young children under 90 centimetres in height.

The initiative aims to promote family bonding and honour the legacy of King Bhumibol, whose birthday remains a significant national occasion.

