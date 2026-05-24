Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media

Thai cyber police are investigating Facebook sex livestreams showing uncensored sexual intercourse after the broadcasts circulated widely last night, May 23, prompting responses from users and public pages, including the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Several anonymous Facebook pages reportedly shared sexually explicit livestreams at around the same time, leading many users to click into the broadcasts out of curiosity.

Screenshots showing the Ministry of Public Health’s DDC and popular pages viewing the livestreams also circulated. The DDC later clarified the situation on its page.

“Hello, a follower sent us the link, so we checked it and found the content. We apologise. It has now been reported as spam.”

The department also warned that unprotected sex carries serious health risks and directed users to information on preventing sexually transmitted diseases, free condoms, and HIV test kits.

Today, May 24, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) confirmed it had launched an investigation into the case. Police warned the public not to like or share the material, saying doing so could violate the Computer Crime Act.

According to a CH3 report, the Facebook pages accused of sharing the explicit livestreams have already been removed, although discussion of the incident remains active online.

Deputy commissioner of the CCIB, Police Major General Chatphantakan Klaiklueng, said cyber police became aware of the clips last night after they detected the broadcasts.

The Technology Crime Suppression Division has since been ordered to examine the source URLs and identify both the page owners and the individuals appearing in the clips.

Siam News reported that police are currently gathering evidence.

If the page owners or people appearing in the videos are confirmed to be Thai nationals or located in Thailand, they could face charges under the Computer Crime Act for importing obscene material into a computer system.

Cyber police are also preparing to coordinate with Facebook Thailand to examine why the content remained accessible and was able to reach large audiences despite the platform’s community standards prohibiting sexually explicit material.

Police said this type of content could encourage imitation behaviour, particularly among children and teenagers. Members of the public who encounter explicit clips online were advised to report them or contact the cyber police hotline on 1441.

Under Section 14(1) and Section 14(4) of Thailand’s Computer Crime Act, creating or distributing obscene online content carries penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Police also warned that users who knowingly like, share, or forward obscene material could face prosecution under Section 14(5) with the same penalties.

In similar news, cyber police officers arrested a Thai mother in Sa Kaeo province for livestreaming herself sexually abusing her teenage son to earn money from online viewers. The explicit videos were shared within a private online group that required members to pay for access.