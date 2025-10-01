Phuket splashes 48 million baht on tunnel revamp to boost safety

Phuket officials have launched a multimillion-baht project to enhance lighting in key underpasses, aiming to improve safety and reduce accident risks at night.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat made the announcement during a provincial committee meeting held on Monday, September 29, at Provincial Hall. He confirmed that contracts for the project were signed earlier this week, and work is set to begin immediately.

The 210-day project will focus on modernising electrical systems and lighting in five major underpasses across the island. The upgrades aim to meet national safety standards with new energy-efficient lighting designed to enhance visibility and reduce long-term power costs.

“This project is not only about maintenance, but also about demonstrating Phuket’s commitment to safe travel and high-quality infrastructure. It will help build confidence among locals and tourists that the province takes their safety seriously.”

The governor said that clearer lighting is expected to significantly lower the risk of accidents, especially in areas like the Darasamut Underpass, where poor lighting has repeatedly been flagged as a hazard.

The safety concerns come amid a string of incidents, with the Darasamut tunnel being a well-known trouble spot. In a recent twist, Somkit Kittisopit, Chief of the Phuket Highways Office, both denied and admitted that poor lighting was a major cause of accidents, despite police statements confirming the risk.

The upgraded lighting project is being seen as a direct response to long-standing criticism about the lack of action, especially as Phuket’s roads remain busy year-round with both residents and tourists.

With the 210-day deadline now ticking, island officials are under pressure to complete the overhaul on time and deliver a safer, brighter driving experience for everyone passing through Phuket’s tunnels.

This follows a multi-vehicle collision in Phuket’s Darasamut Intersection underpass, which caused major traffic disruption and left one person injured. The incident occurred around midday on September 22, triggering a swift response from police and emergency services.