Bangkok woman arrested for illegal surrogacy with foreigners

Police uncover networks exploiting women for profit

Picture courtesy of the Department of Spacial Investigation

Yesterday, August 27, at approximately 1.50pm, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) apprehended a woman involved in illegal surrogacy arrangements for foreigners.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Yuthana Praedum ordered the operation, which was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Chatupol Bongkotmas, deputy chief of the DSI. The arrest was carried out by the Centre for Investigation and Intelligence of the DSI, a unit directly under command.

The suspect, identified as Srisawat (surname withheld), was apprehended in a car park at a condominium in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. She was wanted under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court, numbered 3987/2568 on July 9, in connection with case number 87/2567.

The charges against her include being part of a group of three or more people involved in facilitating surrogacy for commercial purposes, acting as an intermediary or broker to arrange surrogacies, and conspiring with at least two others to commit serious offences related to transnational organised crime.

Her involvement, whether directly or indirectly, in activities or operations of a transnational criminal organisation was also noted.

Picture courtesy of the Department of Special Investigation

Upon her arrest, the suspect was informed of her charges and legal rights in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code. The officials ensured the continuous recording of both audio and video during the arrest and detention, as mandated by the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, enacted in 2022.

The suspect was then handed over to the special investigation officers responsible for foreign affairs and international crime to proceed with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

At the beginning of this month, police apprehended a Thai woman at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok, on August 13 for allegedly recruiting women for illegal surrogacy services.

The arrest was carried out by officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and Immigration Division 2. The suspect, identified as Urairisa, was detained at the departure terminal on the airport’s fourth floor.

Bangkok woman arrested for illegal surrogacy with foreigners

