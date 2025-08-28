Crypto cash: Thailand warns over iris scan scams offering rewards

Officials raise alarm as biometric data risks spark privacy fears

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai police issued a warning over iris-scanning schemes in shopping malls, where people are lured with cryptocurrency rewards but risk serious privacy breaches.

The Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) has issued a nationwide alert urging village heads to crack down on suspicious iris-scanning activities taking place in shopping malls across Thailand.

Reports suggest that groups armed with a device known as an Orb have been approaching people, offering cryptocurrency worth between 500 and 1,000 baht in exchange for an iris scan. Recruiters are said to earn bonuses of 500 baht per referral, capped at 10 people.

DOPA confirmed that no government agency, including its Bureau of Registration, has any involvement in collecting biometric data of this nature. Local leaders have been instructed to halt the activities immediately if discovered in their areas.

Deputy government spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak warned that iris scans represent one of the most sensitive forms of personal information.

“Unlike passwords, they cannot be changed. Once stolen, they can be misused indefinitely.”

Anukool highlighted three key risks: iris codes could be leaked to hackers, used for impersonation in financial transactions, or exploited in cybercrimes such as creating deepfakes.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) is investigating the operators behind the schemes, which officials fear may be linked to wider cybercrime networks.

A recent Consumer Council report cited by Anukool found that some participants had received cryptocurrency payouts within 24 hours of scanning, creating an incentive loop that could expose thousands of Thais to long-term privacy violations, according to Bangkok Post.

Globally, many countries restrict or prohibit iris data collection due to its permanence and vulnerability to misuse. Thailand’s government is now urging citizens to think twice before trading biometric data for short-term rewards.

“The potential harm in the future far outweighs the small benefits being offered.”

Suspicious fraudulent activity should be reported to provincial or district offices of the Interior Ministry’s Damrongdham Centre or via the 1567 hotline.

With iris data considered a digital fingerprint for life, officials stress that protecting it is vital, not just for personal security, but for national cybersecurity as well.

Richard Harvey
Richard Harvey
6 hours ago

nothing is free , even if its what people say……morality

a moral is what you are told , a virtue you think about

Last edited 6 hours ago by Richard Harvey
0
