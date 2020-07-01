Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok Skytrain cancels seat spacing measures

Jack Burton

Published 

10 mins ago

 on 

Bangkok Skytrain cancels seat spacing measures | The Thaiger
PHOTO: TakeMeTour
    • follow us in feedly

Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain network has cancelled its seat spacing measures in order to increase passenger numbers after schools and colleges reopened today. Bangkok Mass Transit System’s CEO says social distancing measures have been relaxed to boost convenience for passengers.

All BTS carriages had crosses on seating to separate seated passengers but had done nothing to keep standing passengers apart.

Stations and trains will still limit the number of passengers to 70% of normal capacity to prevent overcrowding. The BTS is also operating “group release” measures for passengers in the morning and evening rush hours, to prevent overcrowding on platforms. Passengers are being advised “not to talk on their phones” and to “avoid facing each other at close proximity” whilst on trains.

BTS says the frequency of rush hour service is 2 minutes, 25 seconds for trains on the Sukhumvit Line, and 3 minutes, 45 seconds for the Silom Line.

Temperature checks and Thai Chana scanning remain in place on sections of the network.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wikimedia

Thai Chana is coming to an MRT station near you…

As social distancing requirements are eased on public transport, the Thai government says that from today, passengers must check in and out of the capital’s metro and Skytrain services through the Thai Chana platform.

Officials from both the MRT and BTS services say passengers are also asked to refrain from talking during their journey and to adhere to the 1 metre social distancing rule while waiting on platforms. All passengers must also agree to temperature checks on arrival at stations, as well as wearing masks both on the platform and during their journey. The State Railway of Thailand has not yet said if the same measures will be required on the Airport Rail Link service.

The Thai Chana platform has been in use since May, when the government introduced it to help contact-tracing in the event of any resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. It has had a mixed response from the public, and lax enforcement in some places, with the government admitting the technology is unable to issue alerts to users.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

6 Thais accused of procuring young girls for sex trade in Ratchaburi

Anukul

Published

1 day ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

6 Thais accused of procuring young girls for sex trade in Ratchaburi | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath.co.th
Today the superintendent of Human Trafficking Suppression Division 5, reported that they have arrested 40 year old Sasirat who has been accused of procuring young girls for the ‘flesh’ trade in Ratchaburi province for over 10 years. The woman was named in an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on June 15 for allegedly procured girls aged below 15 to provide sex services to customers in Ratchaburi province, just south west of Bangkok.

During initial interrogation the suspect allegedly admitted to the charges. However, she did not implicate any other people.

The trafficking suppression police have so far conducted a crackdown on major sex procurers in the provinces of Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi on June 9-11, arresting 6 people.

6 Thais accused of procuring young girls for sex trade in Ratchaburi | News by The Thaiger
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Tourism

Thailand’s hotel industry pushing ahead with recovery

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Thailand&#8217;s hotel industry pushing ahead with recovery | The Thaiger

Optimism is building in some corners of the hospitality industry as Thailand pushes ahead with it Covid-19 recovery phases. Occupancy rates in at least Bangkok and Phuket are likely to bottom out soon with the lifting of travel restrictions, according to JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

Thailand’s hotel industry is now entering a recovery phase following the country’s decision to issue a partial easing of lockdown measures, including inter-provincial travel restrictions. There is an expected surge in domestic travel and tourism with the reintroduction of domestic flights, and the slow opening of international borders in the coming months.

The country’s tourism and hotels sector has been significantly impacted since the first reported case of Covid-19 in Thailand on January 13, 2020.

“With the country introducing a government-directed lockdown and placing strict limitations on domestic and international mobility, revenue per available room trended downward during the first four months of 2020, led by declines in occupancy.”

However, optimism of a gradual recovery remains high for both markets, given strong domestic and global brand recognition and a mature hospitality sector well-prepared to align with stringent health and safety guidelines introduced by The Tourism Authority of Thailand ‘s “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration program.

“In 2019, Bangkok was named, for the fourth consecutive year, as the most popular travel destination in Mastercard’s Global Destinations Cities Index, while Phuket was rated the #2 Most Popular Asia Destination by TripAdvisor.”

Chakkrit Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, Executive VP, Investment Sales, Asia Pacific, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group says that Thailand’s hotel industry is a bellwether market in global and regional hospitality circles.

“Its Covid-19 recovery will be closely observed by operators and investors. With both government and bank support, we’re optimistic a market like Bangkok, with its well-balanced offering to business and leisure demand, will be amongst the first hotel sectors regionally to display meaningful recovery, whilst Phuket will take relatively longer as it relies more on international and leisure demand.”

The maturity of Thailand’s hotel space, as well as bank and government support so far, have helped the industry alleviate the full impact of Covid-19, despite wide-spread issues with cash flows and fixed operational overheads. JLL expects fewer distressed asset sales in Bangkok compared to other markets in Thailand due to robust balance sheets held by many owners. Investors have been looking for opportunities in Thailand, with greater interest expected initially from developers and private equity firms who tend to be less risk-averse as the recovery gains momentum.

According to JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality, operators and investors in Thailand’s hotel industry should also consider several factors to optimise their recovery strategies:

  • Critically evaluate hotel positioning and segmentation mix in light of extensive current supply and future pipeline.
  • Calculate breakeven occupancy and factor in gradual demand ramp up, taking into consideration potential travel bubbles being considered by the Thai government.
  • Focus on brand, operating and distribution partners when setting out a differentiating strategy to the local market, whilst following the opening of borders carefully.
  • Take advantage of the government’s domestic tourism promotion to help restart operations and build local customer loyalty; launch staycation packages to take advantage of pent up domestic demand
  • Look for every opportunity to get guests ready for post-Covid-19 travel, embrace the restrictions and set up health and safety protocols for the reopening.

SOURCE: JLL

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending