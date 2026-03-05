Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach

Two naked transgender women were seen chasing an Indian tourist on Pattaya Beach Road earlier today, March 5, following a reported payment dispute, with local officials and bystanders stepping in to mediate the situation.

The incident reportedly occurred at 5.06am, when the pair were seen chasing the tourist while shouting abuse and demanding payment for sex services, with one of them reportedly threatening him with a brick.

They then surrounded the tourist and allegedly took money from him, causing a public disturbance and drawing strong reactions from people at the scene.

A bystander was able to record part of the incident on video and later handed it over to the police as evidence.

Another witness, 59 year old Anucha Khotmad, a Pattaya municipal officer, said he saw the two naked transgender women chasing an Indian tourist. According to Anucha, they were shouting allegations that he had refused to pay for services and had physically assaulted them.

Anucha said he immediately went to check on the situation and asked nearby business operators for towels to cover the two women’s bodies to reduce public exposure.

He and bystanders then intervened to stop them from harming the tourist, and reportedly, the situation was later resolved.

The tourist agreed to pay the two transgender women 1,000 baht each before all parties went their separate ways. DailyNews reported that neither party initially sought legal action, and no complaint was filed.

Similarly, back in September last year, a late-night confrontation on Pattaya Beach turned violent when an Indian tourist was struck on the head with a high-heeled shoe during a dispute with a transgender sex worker, leaving him with a bleeding head wound.