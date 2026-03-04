Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys

Thai parents urged a woman to apologise after she exposed her breasts to two 15 year old boys on a quiet road in Ban Khai district in Rayong on February 28.

According to Channel 7, a Thai man helped the teenagers and took them home after the woman, believed to be about 40 years old, persuaded them to travel with her on a motorcycle before sexually harassing them near a rubber plantation. The incident was reported to happen at about 1am.

The man who intervened also recorded a video while speaking with the woman and questioning her about what had happened.

In the video, the woman denied sexually harassing the teenagers. She said the boys willingly agreed to travel with her and claimed she intended to take them home. She repeatedly described the situation as a misunderstanding.

One of the teenagers told Channel 7 that he and two friends had attended a temple fair and were preparing to head home when the woman approached them. He said she offered to take him and another friend home and they accepted.

The teenager said that after reaching the location where the incident occurred, the woman stopped the motorcycle and lifted her shirt to expose her breasts.

The boy added that she grabbed his arm to stop him leaving. He and his friends then walked away, but the woman reportedly chased after them. Fortunately, a passing man stopped and assisted them.

The parents told Channel 7 they did not file a police complaint because the boys returned home safely and were not physically harmed. They said they wanted the woman to admit wrongdoing and apologise to them and their children, and asked her not to repeat the behaviour with other teenagers.

A similar incident was reported in Phuket in January, when a foreign man exposed himself to a Thai woman. The woman said he pulled down his trousers and exposed his penis, and that he did not stop even after noticing she had taken photos of him.