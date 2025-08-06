Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) wrapped its trains in the Thai national flag to honour soldiers who sacrificed their lives protecting Thailand’s territory and citizens during recent border clashes with Cambodia.

Tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border escalated into military conflict in mid-July. After weeks of confrontation, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire on July 29, bringing the fighting to a halt.

The violent clashes resulted in the deaths of 17 Thai civilians and 15 soldiers. In tribute to the fallen and to salute the bravery of Thai troops, BTS adorned its trains with the national flag and invited passengers to join in commemorating their sacrifice.

Yesterday, August 5, the official BTS Facebook page shared images of the special trains, along with a caption that read…

“The longest Thai national flag-draped train. The BTS Skytrain joins in honouring Thai heroes and brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect Thailand and national sovereignty by wrapping the train in the longest Thai national flag.

The flag-draped train will operate across all 60 stations in three provinces and will also display the Thai national flag on digital advertising media nationwide at 8am and 6pm daily. #TruthFromThailand #WeLoveThailand #ThaiLovePeaceButFearNoFight #BTSSkyTrain”

A similar show of national solidarity took place earlier during the military operation, with buildings across Thailand displaying light decorations or LED screens filled with images of the national flag to boost morale among troops stationed at the border.

Plan B Media, a major advertising company, paid a substantial fee to feature the Thai flag on digital screens at New York City’s Times Square. The company also broadcasts the flag on 19,755 screens across Thailand daily at 8am and 6pm.

In a further sign of public support, several news outlets reported an increase in Thai citizens purchasing national flags to display at home as a gesture of encouragement for soldiers and residents in border areas.

As of today, August 6, the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia enters its third day. Representatives from Thailand and Cambodia are engaged in negotiations to resolve the ongoing border dispute.

According to Thai PBS, talks continued until 12.15am local time, but no agreement had yet been reached. Discussions were scheduled to resume at 8am today.