Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers

Tributes surge while border tensions remain unresolved in Malaysia talks

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
262 2 minutes read
Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) wrapped its trains in the Thai national flag to honour soldiers who sacrificed their lives protecting Thailand’s territory and citizens during recent border clashes with Cambodia.

Tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border escalated into military conflict in mid-July. After weeks of confrontation, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire on July 29, bringing the fighting to a halt.

The violent clashes resulted in the deaths of 17 Thai civilians and 15 soldiers. In tribute to the fallen and to salute the bravery of Thai troops, BTS adorned its trains with the national flag and invited passengers to join in commemorating their sacrifice.

Yesterday, August 5, the official BTS Facebook page shared images of the special trains, along with a caption that read…

“The longest Thai national flag-draped train. The BTS Skytrain joins in honouring Thai heroes and brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect Thailand and national sovereignty by wrapping the train in the longest Thai national flag.

The flag-draped train will operate across all 60 stations in three provinces and will also display the Thai national flag on digital advertising media nationwide at 8am and 6pm daily. #TruthFromThailand #WeLoveThailand #ThaiLovePeaceButFearNoFight #BTSSkyTrain”

BTS Thai flag
Photo via Facebook/ รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส

A similar show of national solidarity took place earlier during the military operation, with buildings across Thailand displaying light decorations or LED screens filled with images of the national flag to boost morale among troops stationed at the border.

Plan B Media, a major advertising company, paid a substantial fee to feature the Thai flag on digital screens at New York City’s Times Square. The company also broadcasts the flag on 19,755 screens across Thailand daily at 8am and 6pm.

BTS tribute border heroes
Photo via Facebook/ รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส

In a further sign of public support, several news outlets reported an increase in Thai citizens purchasing national flags to display at home as a gesture of encouragement for soldiers and residents in border areas.

As of today, August 6, the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia enters its third day. Representatives from Thailand and Cambodia are engaged in negotiations to resolve the ongoing border dispute.

According to Thai PBS, talks continued until 12.15am local time, but no agreement had yet been reached. Discussions were scheduled to resume at 8am today.

Skytrains displayed national flags for border soldiers who sacrifice their lives
Photo via Facebook/ รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles

4 minutes ago
Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients

9 minutes ago
Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots

26 minutes ago
Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim

37 minutes ago
Patong unites to support troops at Thai border | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong unites to support troops at Thai border

1 hour ago
Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction

2 hours ago
Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap | Thaiger Crime News

Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap

2 hours ago
Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks

2 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht

2 hours ago
Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | Thaiger Tourism News

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai police raid drone company over permit violations | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police raid drone company over permit violations

2 hours ago
American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl

2 hours ago
Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare | Thaiger Phuket News

Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare

5 hours ago
Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers

6 hours ago
China denies drone donation claims in border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

China denies drone donation claims in border conflict

6 hours ago
Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal

6 hours ago
Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities

6 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims

6 hours ago
Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate

6 hours ago
Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal

6 hours ago
Sergeant Major&#8217;s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing | Thaiger Crime News

Sergeant Major’s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing

7 hours ago
Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom | Thaiger Crime News

Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom

7 hours ago
Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid

7 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket

7 hours ago
Smash Into Pieces &#8211; &#8216;ArmaHeaven Prophecy&#8217; Live in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

Smash Into Pieces – ‘ArmaHeaven Prophecy’ Live in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
262 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x