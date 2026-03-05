Siam Yacht Club presents ‘Yacht Club Fusion: The Fifth Sense’

A one-night-only culinary & cocktail journey along the river

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 5, 2026, 2:05 PM
225 2 minutes read
Siam Yacht Club presents ‘Yacht Club Fusion: The Fifth Sense’ | Thaiger

Siam Yacht Club at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok invites guests to experience an immersive evening of cuisine, cocktails, and sensory storytelling with Yacht Club Fusion: The Fifth Sense, a one-night-only four-hands collaboration taking place on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Set along the iconic Chao Phraya River, the evening brings together Siam Yacht Club’s culinary creativity and the artistry of award-winning mixologist Kenny Thianthong, 2024 Giffard West Cup Champion and former Head Bartender of Bangkok’s renowned Vesper.

Together with Chef Nu Natchayapong Homsombutchoti, the duo presents a five-course modern Asian tasting menu paired with crafted cocktails, including both alcoholic and refined zero-proof expressions.

What is The Fifth Sense?

At Siam Yacht Club, dining has always been about more than taste. It is about atmosphere, rhythm, energy, and emotion.

The Fifth Sense represents that unspoken element, where the feeling lingers long after the last sip and final bite.

In this one-night-only edition of Yacht Club Fusion, cuisine and cocktail craftsmanship come together in a seamless dialogue. Each course is designed not only to complement the next but to awaken sight, sound, scent, and texture, culminating in the fifth sense: emotional connection.

Related Articles

Set against the flowing backdrop of the Chao Phraya River, the evening unfolds like the water itself, layered, expressive, and alive. Through modern Asian flavours and boundary-pushing mixology, guests are invited to experience dining as a curated sensory journey.

Siam Yacht Club presents 'Yacht Club Fusion: The Fifth Sense' | News by Thaiger
Mixologist Kenny Thianthong (left) and Chef Natchayapong Homsombutoti (right)

A curated culinary & cocktail experience

The five-course menu begins with Lobster Toast with cocktail dressing, coriander, pear, and gochujang, followed by Creamy Oyster Soup with wakame and dashi broth, before refreshing the palate with Passion Fruit Sorbet.

The main course presents Roasted Beef Tenderloin with tarragon crust, creamy potato mille-feuille with Époisses cheese, and port wine jus, culminating in an indulgent dessert of Mayan hazelnut chocolate with raspberry tuile, macadamia caramel, and balsamic rhubarb cherry compote.

Each course may be enhanced with carefully crafted cocktail pairings, created by Kenny Thianthong using premium ingredients from partners including Giffard, Sober Spirits, Maison Perrier, Vittel, and Pinnacle Gastro.

Yacht Club Fusion: The Fifth Sense will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at Siam Yacht Club, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Bangkok, with guest arrival from 6.30pm and dinner commencing at 7pm.

The experience is priced at 1,688+ baht per person for the five-course set menu, with optional cocktail pairing at 988+ baht per person, available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic (Sober Spirits 0%) selections.

Seating is limited to ensure an intimate and curated riverside dining experience.

Siam Yacht Club

Located along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, Siam Yacht Club combines contemporary design with a waterfront spirit. With open-air terraces, signature cocktails, and a vibrant yet refined energy, it embodies the essence of Bangkok’s riverside lifestyle, where culinary artistry meets effortless charm.

Siam Yacht Club presents 'Yacht Club Fusion: The Fifth Sense' | News by Thaiger

For reservations and inquiries:

  • Line OA @siamyachtclub, or
  • Call: (+66) 0 2 266 0123

Social media & more details:

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute

21 minutes ago
Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat

40 minutes ago
Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend

1 hour ago
94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication

3 hours ago
Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach

4 hours ago
Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine | Thaiger Road deaths

Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine

4 hours ago
Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures

4 hours ago
Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall

5 hours ago
Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing

5 hours ago
Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

5 hours ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

21 hours ago
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

21 hours ago
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

22 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys

22 hours ago
Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread | Thaiger Economy News

Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread

23 hours ago
Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others

23 hours ago
Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose

24 hours ago
Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

1 day ago
Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft

1 day ago
The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market | Thaiger Property

The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market

1 day ago
Suspect says he stole British woman&#8217;s bag to support two wives | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect says he stole British woman’s bag to support two wives

1 day ago
Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects

1 day ago
Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences

1 day ago
Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

1 day ago
EventsFoodPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 5, 2026, 2:05 PM
225 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.