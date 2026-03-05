Siam Yacht Club presents ‘Yacht Club Fusion: The Fifth Sense’

Siam Yacht Club at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok invites guests to experience an immersive evening of cuisine, cocktails, and sensory storytelling with Yacht Club Fusion: The Fifth Sense, a one-night-only four-hands collaboration taking place on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Set along the iconic Chao Phraya River, the evening brings together Siam Yacht Club’s culinary creativity and the artistry of award-winning mixologist Kenny Thianthong, 2024 Giffard West Cup Champion and former Head Bartender of Bangkok’s renowned Vesper.

Together with Chef Nu Natchayapong Homsombutchoti, the duo presents a five-course modern Asian tasting menu paired with crafted cocktails, including both alcoholic and refined zero-proof expressions.

What is The Fifth Sense?

At Siam Yacht Club, dining has always been about more than taste. It is about atmosphere, rhythm, energy, and emotion.

The Fifth Sense represents that unspoken element, where the feeling lingers long after the last sip and final bite.

In this one-night-only edition of Yacht Club Fusion, cuisine and cocktail craftsmanship come together in a seamless dialogue. Each course is designed not only to complement the next but to awaken sight, sound, scent, and texture, culminating in the fifth sense: emotional connection.

Set against the flowing backdrop of the Chao Phraya River, the evening unfolds like the water itself, layered, expressive, and alive. Through modern Asian flavours and boundary-pushing mixology, guests are invited to experience dining as a curated sensory journey.

A curated culinary & cocktail experience

The five-course menu begins with Lobster Toast with cocktail dressing, coriander, pear, and gochujang, followed by Creamy Oyster Soup with wakame and dashi broth, before refreshing the palate with Passion Fruit Sorbet.

The main course presents Roasted Beef Tenderloin with tarragon crust, creamy potato mille-feuille with Époisses cheese, and port wine jus, culminating in an indulgent dessert of Mayan hazelnut chocolate with raspberry tuile, macadamia caramel, and balsamic rhubarb cherry compote.

Each course may be enhanced with carefully crafted cocktail pairings, created by Kenny Thianthong using premium ingredients from partners including Giffard, Sober Spirits, Maison Perrier, Vittel, and Pinnacle Gastro.

Yacht Club Fusion: The Fifth Sense will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at Siam Yacht Club, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Bangkok, with guest arrival from 6.30pm and dinner commencing at 7pm.

The experience is priced at 1,688+ baht per person for the five-course set menu, with optional cocktail pairing at 988+ baht per person, available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic (Sober Spirits 0%) selections.

Seating is limited to ensure an intimate and curated riverside dining experience.

Siam Yacht Club

Located along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, Siam Yacht Club combines contemporary design with a waterfront spirit. With open-air terraces, signature cocktails, and a vibrant yet refined energy, it embodies the essence of Bangkok’s riverside lifestyle, where culinary artistry meets effortless charm.

For reservations and inquiries:

Line OA @siamyachtclub, or

Call: (+66) 0 2 266 0123

Social media & more details:

Website: https://www.sycbangkok.com/

Facebook: @SiamYachtClub

Siam Yacht Club Instagram: @siamyachtclub/

Siam Yacht Club Sevenrooms: https://sevn.ly/xsmHaD20

