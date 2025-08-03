Thai provinces unite to tackle drone threats with new measures

Today, August 3, Lieutenant General Boonsin Phatklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, discussed measures to eliminate drones in a meeting with the governors of 20 northeastern provinces. The meeting, conducted via VTC on August 2, focused on enhancing drone surveillance and control.

Each provincial governor, in their capacity as director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) at the provincial level, was instructed to collaborate with police, the private sectors, and residents. They were urged to procure anti-drone equipment to protect critical locations such as provincial halls, sports fields, armouries, police stations, transportation hubs, and airports.

Additionally, patrols were to be organised to identify people not residing in the area. Detained people would face prosecution on charges, including terrorism and espionage, with penalties up to capital punishment. Legal frameworks must be thoroughly examined for each case.

The emphasis was on thorough investigations to trace the origins of any threats and identify any third-party involvement. These could include those affected by crackdowns on call centre gangs or gambling operations in neighbouring countries.

Should the people be foreigners, they would face prosecution in Thailand first, followed by deportation and blacklisting to prevent re-entry.

Lt. Gen. Boonsin also commented on the overall situation at the Thai-Cambodian border, noting that Thailand’s military forces are prepared around the clock as Cambodia continues to increase its military presence.

In a related matter, Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Army Spokesperson, reported that at 9am today, August 3, explosive devices and ammunition were safely destroyed at Yod Phu Khue. Both Thai and Cambodian officials were informed to prevent misunderstandings.

In similar news, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a nationwide ban on drone activity from July 30 through August 15, or until further notice, amid escalating tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border. The move is part of broader efforts to tighten national security.