Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 5, 2026, 3:40 PM
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai man in Suphan Buri province denied an accusation of killing his girlfriend and presenting the death as a suicide. CCTV footage from their accommodation reportedly exposed his criminal act.

The case drew public attention after the woman’s relatives approached several news outlets and appeared on Channel 3’s Hone Krasae programme yesterday, March 4, to share details they said were suspicious.

The family said police initially refused to pursue the concerns they raised and were close to concluding the case as a suicide, prompting them to speak publicly because they feared the woman would not receive justice.

Based on information shared in the interview and multiple news reports, the victim’s boyfriend, 49 year old Toi, took her to a hospital on February 28. He told hospital staff and the woman’s family that she had attempted suicide by taking a large amount of drugs.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. A doctor later told the family she had stopped breathing for about 30 minutes, leading to permanent brain injuries. The doctor said she had died before being admitted to the hospital.

Thai woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend in Suphan Buri
The deceased’s family members in Hone Krasae | Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
Relatives said they noticed blood around the woman’s mouth and suspected she was assaulted. They also said the woman told her son from a previous marriage that Toi tried to kill her.

The family said they confronted Toi, but he denied harming her and claimed the bleeding occurred when he tried to remove medicine from her.

The family requested a further autopsy and sought access to the woman’s phone to view CCTV footage through an application.

After gaining access to the phone, the family said they found evidence they believe indicates the woman was murdered. The footage reportedly captured Toi and the woman arguing intensely about adultery and jealousy. The woman was heard accusing him of having relationships with two other women.

Thai man allegedly covers up murder of girlfriend with suicide
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
The argument escalated into physical violence. Toi was heard making a death threat, while the woman was heard pleading for her life, before the audio fell silent.

The camera then showed Toi dragging the woman to the front of the bedroom. Both were naked. He was heard calling her name and appeared to use a cloth to wipe something from her mouth. The family said the footage led them to suspect the woman was killed and raped.

The family also said they found a packet of a suspicious substance in the room, which they believe could be cyanide, and asked police to investigate it.

Thai man denies killing girlfriend despite suspicious CCTV footage
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
According to the family, police told them the woman likely died by suicide and cited a history of depression. They also said police dismissed the rape allegation on the basis that the two were in a relationship.

After the footage and the family’s claims were aired on Hone Krasae, police faced public pressure to conduct a more thorough investigation. Toi was later arrested at a resort in Suphan Buri, but he continued to deny all allegations.

He is being held temporarily at Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station while awaiting further questioning and legal proceedings after full autopsy results are released, according to the reports.

