Row erupts on Bangkok BTS train over boy’s unruly behaviour

Boy's guardian lashes out with insults as bystanders watch in shock

Photo via TikTok/ @mimsaowarod

Two Thai women clashed on the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok yesterday, September 22, over a young boy’s unruly behaviour during the ride.

A passenger who witnessed the incident shared a short video of the argument on her TikTok account, @mimsaowarod, with the caption, “I feel pity for the boy. Loving to a fault. #YourChildIsNotAlwaysCuteForOthers #BTSTrains #Drama #TikTokNews.”

In the video, the guardian of the boy, believed to be his grandmother, was heard shouting at the woman sitting next to the child. She yelled…

“He is a child! It’s a child’s nature. B*tch! Second time already. Don’t you see that I’m on a phone call?”*

According to the TikTok user, the boy repeatedly played around and struck the woman beside him. The woman asked the guardian to pay attention and urged the child to stop.

This angered the guardian, who hurled insults and vulgarities at her. Eyewitnesses added that the guardian went further, mocking the woman’s body shape and appearance. She reportedly threatened:

“Which station are you getting off at? I’ll kick you off to show other passengers what I can do.”

Unruly boy on BTS train spark heated argument
Photo via TikTok/ @mimsaowarod

The confrontation took place when the train reached Siam BTS Station, although the exact time of the incident was not specified in the post.

Online viewers largely sided with the woman who had been struck by the boy, though some criticised her for crossing her legs in a crowded carriage. Comments included…

“The boy’s grandmother should apologise instead of acting that way. Otherwise, the boy will think he did nothing wrong.”

“Why cross your legs on a packed train?”

“That aunty should take better care of the boy. Don’t expect others to love your child or excuse bad behaviour.”

“Child’s nature? My child has never behaved like this.”

“That woman shouldn’t complain. He is just a child.”

Two women had a row on BTS over boy behaviour
Photo via TikTok/ @mimsaowarod

The TikToker confirmed the row never escalated into a physical fight, and the guardian did not force anyone off the train as she had threatened.

A similar incident was reported in October 2023, when two children clambered over the seats and swung from the handrails. Their father was widely criticised for ignoring them while glued to his mobile phone.

Row erupts on Bangkok BTS train over boy's unruly behaviour

