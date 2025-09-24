Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride

Officials are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal46 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Photo courtesy of วิน BTS คูคต แจ้งข่าวสาร Facebook

A woman fell from a height at a park-and-ride near a BTS station in Bangkok, prompting a swift emergency response as officials investigate the cause.

The incident occurred around 5.20pm yesterday, September 23, with emergency services rushing to the scene shortly after. The fall was first reported on the Khu Khot BTS Win Facebook page, which also shared images from the location.

Paramedics provided immediate medical assistance and conducted a preliminary assessment while police began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The woman’s condition has not yet been officially disclosed, and the exact cause of the fall remains unclear.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine whether the fall was accidental or involved foul play. CCTV footage from the area is reportedly being reviewed as part of the inquiry.

So far, no eyewitness accounts have been released, and officials have urged the public to avoid speculation while they gather further evidence, reported KhaoSod.

In a similar incident last year, a 46 year old Taiwanese man fell from the Khu Khot BTS platform to the street below, shocking onlookers and prompting a review of safety measures at the station.

The man, who was wearing a white shirt and blue trousers, was found lying motionless on the road after the fall. Residents and taxi drivers waiting nearby witnessed the shocking moment and immediately called emergency services. First responders arrived quickly and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Following that incident, police reviewed CCTV footage to determine the cause and assess potential safety concerns at the station. It is unknown whether additional safety measures were implemented after the event.

The latest incident has reignited discussions about platform safety and accessibility features at BTS stations, especially for park-and-ride users who may not be regular commuters.

More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Police are expected to release a full report once they determine the cause of the fall.

