Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 4, 2026, 3:03 PM
91
Edited photo made with photos from Tiktok @drmosodc

A patient’s concern about a white object inside their nose has become an unusual dental treatment, after a Thai dentist, “Dr Mos”, said in a TikTok post today, March 4, that he found a tooth protruding into the nasal cavity.

Posting a video on the TikTok account @drmosodc, the dentist said the patient had noticed a white object inside the nose for some time and sought a medical check-up due to concern.

The cause was reportedly an unusually positioned tooth, with its tip visible in the nasal cavity. Dr Mos said it was the first time he had encountered a case like this.

Photo via TikTok @drmosodc

He explained that the tooth was not growing in the nose directly, but had developed in the wrong direction from the jawbone.

In typical development, a front tooth grows downward, but in this case, it pointed upward, causing the tooth tip to emerge into the nasal cavity.

He noted that teeth can sometimes grow slightly out of position, such as overlapping teeth, but said the direction of growth in this particular case was abnormal.

The patient initially sought care from an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist due to breathing discomfort and a loss of confidence, as the abnormality was clearly visible.

After the X-ray confirmed the white object was a tooth, the ENT specialist consulted Dr Mos to plan treatment.

Photo via TikTok @drmosodc

The medical team used general anaesthesia to minimise risk, as the procedure involved working in the nasal cavity rather than a typical dental treatment area.

Dr Mos said the tooth was protruding far enough to give the team better access for instruments, and that it could be removed more easily than expected.

The operation reportedly went smoothly, the patient was safe, and no complications were reported.

@drmosodc เคสแปลกๆที่เจอมาก เจอฟันในจมูก !! #หมอมอส #คลินิกทําฟัน #หมอฟัน #ทำฟันโคราช ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – หมอมอส odc

In similar news, a dentist in Buriram, in the Isaan region, reportedly left a needle embedded in a woman’s gum 15 years ago. The woman said on Facebook that she noticed a sharp piece of metal near her lower left molar after days of pain. She sought treatment, and dentists then found a steel fragment lodged in her gum.

Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient's nose

