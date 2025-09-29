Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations

The Central Administrative Court has ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its investment arm, Krung Thep Thanakom Co Ltd, to pay 11 billion baht in unpaid operation and maintenance (O&M) fees to Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC).

The ruling, delivered today, September 29, requires the debt, covering services between June 2021 and October 2022, to be settled within 180 days, along with accrued interest. The payment stems from contractual obligations for operating and maintaining the first and second extensions of the BTS Skytrain Green Line.

BMA executives confirmed that discussions will be held with Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and senior officials to decide whether to appeal. However, they acknowledged that any appeal could increase the city’s financial burden through additional interest charges.

BTSC Chief Executive Surapong Laoha-Unya previously revealed that, even after a Supreme Administrative Court order last year forced the BMA to settle 37 billion baht, significant debts remain.

He outlined three outstanding portions:

12.61 billion baht in O&M fees from June 2021 to October 2022 (10.13 billion principal, 2.48 billion interest).

17.60 billion baht in O&M fees from November 2021 to December 2024.

3.70 billion baht in O&M fees from January to May 2025.

However, The Nation reported that because the current BMA administration did not sign the original Green Line contract, City Hall has been reluctant to issue payments without court orders, in a move seen as legal self-protection against potential lawsuits.

Meanwhile, shares in BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (SET: BTS) rose sharply this morning following the court’s ruling. The stock closed at 3.16 baht in the morning session, up 0.10 baht or 3.27%, with a trading value of 202 million baht.

Separately, Bangkok’s Red and Purple metro lines will scrap the 20-baht flat fare from October 1 as the pilot scheme comes to an end. The policy, launched in October 2023 under the previous Pheu Thai-led government, capped fares across both lines at 20 baht.

With the transition to the Bhumjaithai-led administration, the scheme will be dropped, and passengers will return to paying standard rates from October.