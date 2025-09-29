Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations

Debt dispute highlights BMA’s cautious stance while BTS stock surges

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
94 1 minute read
Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations | Thaiger
BTS Skytrain in Bangkok | Image via Qju Creative/Getty Images

The Central Administrative Court has ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its investment arm, Krung Thep Thanakom Co Ltd, to pay 11 billion baht in unpaid operation and maintenance (O&M) fees to Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC).

The ruling, delivered today, September 29, requires the debt, covering services between June 2021 and October 2022, to be settled within 180 days, along with accrued interest. The payment stems from contractual obligations for operating and maintaining the first and second extensions of the BTS Skytrain Green Line.

BMA executives confirmed that discussions will be held with Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and senior officials to decide whether to appeal. However, they acknowledged that any appeal could increase the city’s financial burden through additional interest charges.

BTSC Chief Executive Surapong Laoha-Unya previously revealed that, even after a Supreme Administrative Court order last year forced the BMA to settle 37 billion baht, significant debts remain.

He outlined three outstanding portions:

  • 12.61 billion baht in O&M fees from June 2021 to October 2022 (10.13 billion principal, 2.48 billion interest).
  • 17.60 billion baht in O&M fees from November 2021 to December 2024.
  • 3.70 billion baht in O&M fees from January to May 2025.
Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations | News by Thaiger
Image via Zaonar Nyaninda/Pexels

However, The Nation reported that because the current BMA administration did not sign the original Green Line contract, City Hall has been reluctant to issue payments without court orders, in a move seen as legal self-protection against potential lawsuits.

Meanwhile, shares in BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (SET: BTS) rose sharply this morning following the court’s ruling. The stock closed at 3.16 baht in the morning session, up 0.10 baht or 3.27%, with a trading value of 202 million baht.

Related Articles

Separately, Bangkok’s Red and Purple metro lines will scrap the 20-baht flat fare from October 1 as the pilot scheme comes to an end. The policy, launched in October 2023 under the previous Pheu Thai-led government, capped fares across both lines at 20 baht.

With the transition to the Bhumjaithai-led administration, the scheme will be dropped, and passengers will return to paying standard rates from October.

Latest Thailand News
Thai construction worker killed in staircase collapse in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai construction worker killed in staircase collapse in Bangkok hotel

19 seconds ago
Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations

18 minutes ago
Anutin outlines new policies on tourism, trade, and constitutional reform | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin outlines new policies on tourism, trade, and constitutional reform

51 minutes ago
Thai millionaire market owner found dead in Ratchaburi canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai millionaire market owner found dead in Ratchaburi canal

57 minutes ago
Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment

2 hours ago
Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand

3 hours ago
Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms

3 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

3 hours ago
Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime

4 hours ago
South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest

4 hours ago
Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood

4 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces

5 hours ago
Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists

5 hours ago
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

22 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

24 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

1 day ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

1 day ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

1 day ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

1 day ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

1 day ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

1 day ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

1 day ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
94 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.