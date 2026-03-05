Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine

An Australian motorcyclist died after his motorcycle crashed into a roadside ravine in Loei province yesterday, March 4. The ravine was reported to be around 10 to 15 metres deep.

Officers from Phu Rua Police Station were notified of the motorcycle crash at about 1.20pm. Due to difficult terrain, police requested support from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit of the Ahi Sub-district Administrative Organisation to bring specialist rescue equipment to recover the victim from the ravine.

Upon arrival, officers found the Australian man, Martin Dean Bradley, lying face up at the bottom of the ravine. He was found still wearing his helmet, with the motorcycle found nearby.

The crash also caused a fire, prompting officers to move quickly to bring it under control to prevent it from spreading into the deep forest and a nearby residential area.

Channel 7 reported that Bradley had died before officials arrived. His friends told police they attempted CPR but were unable to save him.

According to their account, Bradley rented the motorcycle in Chiang Mai province and travelled to Loei with nearly 20 friends. The group was heading to Na Haew district, with around 10 riders travelling ahead of Bradley and two others.

Police were told that when Bradley overtook one of his friends, the motorcycle’s engine reportedly sputtered, causing him to lose control and crash into the ravine.

Bradley’s body was taken to Phu Rua Hospital for an autopsy. Police said they would contact his family so they could retrieve his body for funeral rites.

The fatal crash follows other recent motorcycle accidents involving foreign tourists in Thailand. Last week, a British national died after spending nearly a month in hospital following a motorcycle accident on Koh Samui in Surat Thani.

In January, two foreigners were killed in separate motorcycle accidents. One was a Turkish man who died on a road in Phuket after colliding with two vans, while another was an American national who crashed into an SUV on a road in Pattaya.